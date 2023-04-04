WAUSAU – Aspirus Cancer Care was recently recognized as a top accruing site for its Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program and Community Oncology Research Program trials in 2022 by a National Cancer Institute National Clinical Trails Network cooperative group.

Andrew Huang, MD, Aspirus radiation oncologist, left, and Christopher Platta, MD, Aspirus radiation oncologist. Photo courtesy Aspirus.

NRG Oncology recognizes individual NCORP enrolling locations for accruals in three categories: treatment trials, cancer control trials and patient reported outcomes collected as part of the treatment trials. Aspirus Cancer Care was the only location to be in the top five accruing locations in all three categories, Aspirus said in news release this week.

“We’re a leader in the number of patients matched to available clinical trials offered around the nation,” said Christopher Platta, MD, radiation oncologist. “It is a phenomenal achievement for a mid-sized hospital system, made up of predominantly rural cancer centers, to be a national leader in accruing patients to clinical trials and shaping the future of cancer care.”

Andrew Huang, MD, radiation oncologist said, “It takes a team. Our research nurses and clinical staff have done a remarkable job opening so many trials and enrolling so many patients.”

Aspirus participates in NCI and NRG research as a member of the Cancer Research of Wisconsin and Northern Michigan Consortium, which is one of 46 NCI Community Oncology Research Program sites.

