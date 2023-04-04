Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Addison Kluck struck out 14 batters and tossed a four-hit shutout as the D.C. Everest softball team opened its Wisconsin Valley Conference schedule with a 1-0 win over Stevens Point on Monday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.

D.C. Everest’s Mara Meverden singled to lead off the second inning, went to second on a bunt by Brooke Brown and scored on a Stevens Point error on the play for the game’s only run.

Kluck took over from there, never allowing more than one baserunner in any inning. She allowed just two walks and four singles to pick up the win and push the Evergreens’ overall record to 3-0.

D.C. Everest’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, at home against Wausau West.