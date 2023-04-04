MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that the 2023-2024 Wisconsin’s Fishing Regulations Guide is now available.

These regulations went into effect on April 1, making now the perfect time for anglers to review daily bag and size limits and season dates. Additionally, anglers are encouraged to review and understand any specific rules or regulations associated with the body of water they plan to fish. All license requirements apply.

All residents and non-residents over 16 must possess a 2023-2024 general fishing license to fish in Wisconsin. Annual resident licenses cost only $20, with information on additional options available on the Fishing Licenses webpage. Fishing licenses can be purchased online via GoWild, at a registered sales location or at DNR Service Centers.

The general fishing and trout fishing regulations can be found online and at locations where licenses are sold. Both fishing regulations are also available in Spanish, Hmong, and large print.