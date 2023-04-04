By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

City leaders this week will discuss participating once again in ‘No Mow May,’ an effort to promote bees and other pollinators that emerge in the spring.

Studies from other cities have shown that the diversity and number of pollinators can increase significantly in areas participating in ‘No Mow May,’ according to city documents. As part of the initiative, residents are also encouraged to limit chemicals that are applied to their yards to protect pollinators.

If approved, this would be the third straight year for ‘No Mow May’ in Wausau, where residents are not required to mow grasses, weeds or brush. The typical fine of roughly $100 for residents not mowing their lawns to city specifications would be temporarily halted, but would resume after a 7-day grace period beginning May 31.

‘No Mow May’ is a community science initiative that encourages property owners to limit lawn mowing in May, providing resources and protection for bee pollinators that emerge in the spring. The program mirrors that of one that launched in 2020 in Appleton that aimed to provide early-season forage for emerging native pollinators by reducing mowing intensity during a month in which foraging resources can be limited. Appleton officials say the effort resulted in a 35% increase in floral resources in the first year alone, a five-fold increase in wild bee abundances and three-fold increase in wild bee diversity.

The initiative aims to encourage residents to “increase pollinator-friendly habitats by encouraging pollinator-friendly lawn-care practices on their own properties for the month of May during this formative period.” Hundreds of residents participate.

In Wausau, as in Appleton, the response is decidedly mixed.

Lawrence University Professor Israel Del Toro, in a peer-reviewed study released after the Appleton program’s conclusion in 2020, said “the ‘No Mow May’ initiative educated an engaged community on best practices to improve the conservation of urban pollinators in future years.”

But the program is not without its critics. Throughout the state in cities where the initiative has been held, complaints about tall grass and weeds skyrocketed and resulted in some bad blood between neighbors, including one who called the program “a ridiculous, moronic idea.“

This week, the Sustainability, Energy and Environment Committee will review the proposal, which includes the caveat that the program will be evaluated after this third year as a pilot program “to determine whether the Common Council desires to implement it in the future on a permanent basis.” The committee meets at 4 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 407 Grant St., Wausau.