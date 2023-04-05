Wausau Pilot & Review

This week, we’re hoping to find a new home for a bonded pair of gorgeous animals, Rex and Remi. They’re best friends who really and truly want to stay together. Here’s more:

Rex and Remi here, BFFs for life who are looking for a forever home to call our own. We were brought to HSMC because our family could no longer care for us anymore. We are a bonded pair and ready to find a home together. We can be a little cautious at first but we do calm down and do enjoy attention. We have lived with children, dogs and cats and as long as the respect our space, we’d get along just fabulously. Come and meet us today!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

