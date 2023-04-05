By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Schofield officials are moving forward on a proposed housing development for the shores of Lake Wausau, adding 91 apartments and six condominiums to the city’s housing stock.

The project relies on up to more than $4.4 million in tax increment support, commencing two years after completion from within TID 4, and will result in a development valued at at least $19.5 million, according to city documents. Mosinee-based S.C. Swiderski is the developer spearheading the project.

The new development is planned for the 200 block of Park Street, an area north of the Wausau Country Club, and will require Schofield City Hall to move to a building in the 300 block of Alderson Street. Three-story multi-family buildings are planned with a variety of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units along with a walking path along the riverfront.

Additional tenant amenities include a ground level patio and grilling area, fitness center, underground parking, car charging stations and bike parking. A reflection point will offer scenic views over Lake Wausau, according to initial renderings. Both two and three-bedroom condos are part of the plan.

Price points for the units were not specified in the RFP response issued to the city.

