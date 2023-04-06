Wausau Pilot & Review

Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee is one of two airports in Wisconsin to receive federal funding to enhance operations and safety, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

CWA and Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh will receive federal funding through the FAA Contract Tower Program for fiscal year 2023. This funding, available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), will modernize airport control towers with current technology and other operational enhancements. CWA will receive $608,000, while Oshkosh will receive $200,000.

“Congratulations to two great airports for well-deserved BIL grants that will advance control tower technology and offer greater safety features,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “C-Way is critical to central Wisconsin, including the Marshfield Clinic, Wausau and Stevens Point.”

The project for Central Wisconsin Airport will replace outdated equipment and overhaul control tower functionality. Adding a tracking system and improving radio communication between the tower and on-the-ground support vehicles will boost overall airport safety.

Wittman Regional Airport’s project will replace old control tower equipment for better safety and lower operational costs. As the world’s busiest airport each year during EAA, this is important to the safety of thousands of pilots and ground crew.

These recent grant announcements join a growing list of projects awarded to Wisconsin communities as part of the BIL effort.