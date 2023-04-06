Wausau Pilot & Review

Who needs an Easter Basket when you can enjoy a creamy, sweet treat at The Palms? The White Chocolate Strawberry Martini is utterly scrumptious – and simply delightful. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: White Chocolate Strawberry Martini

1 oz. White Chocolate

1 oz. White Creme de Cacao

1 oz. Vanilla Vodka

1 oz. Half and half

A few drops of strawberry puree

Fresh strawberries, for garnish

To create this drink, mix the liquids using a shaker, pour into a chilled martini glass, then garnish with a strawberry. Sit back and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.