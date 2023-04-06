Teens and tweens can submit short stories to the Marathon County Public Library’s 2-Sentence Story Contest. Stories can be submitted through April 29 in two different age categories: 8-12 years of age and 13-18 years of age. Stories cannot be more than two sentences long. The winning stories will be illustrated by MCPL staff. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

From Jan. 1 through May 31, young writers between the ages of 8 and 14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3GzgWaK. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

From April 1-30, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making stamp pads. Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host its next members-only book sale on April 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

Adults can learn the basics of growing blueberries in containers during a free class on April 19 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be repeated again from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free, with registration required. To register for the 10 a.m. class, visit https://bit.ly/3KMlkag. To register for the 6 p.m. class, visit https://bit.ly/3SIvRFC. For more information, call 715-261-1230.

All ages can celebrate Earth Day by making nature-inspired crafts on April 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Make a simple DIY terrarium or felt flowers, with all supplies provided. Free. For more information, call 715-446-3537.

The library and Marathon County 4-H will offer a free informational event for kids on how to properly care for chickens and rabbits on April 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Open to kids in third grade and up. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, call 715-261-7220.

Teacher Appreciation Day is coming up, and kids can craft something special for an educator in their life during a free event on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Kids will make cute decorative apples using wooden Jenga tiles, paint and other supplies. For more info, call 715-446-3537.