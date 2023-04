Wausau Pilot & Review

Due to an emergency water main repair near the intersection of 13th Street

and East Wausau Avenue, motorists should anticipate the following traffic

restrictions.

Eastbound traffic on East Wausau Avenue will remain open

with lane shifts.

with lane shifts. Westbound traffic on East Wausau Avenue will be

detoured via 13th Street to Union Avenue to 12th Street.

Motorists may experience delays.