Wausau Pilot & Review

A 61-year-old Wausau woman is facing arson charges in connection with a fire at an apartment complex that houses nearly 150 people.

Myong Hui Kim, 61, of Wausau. April 6, 2023: Arson

Fire crews were called the afternoon of March 21 to Riverview Towers, 500 Grand Ave., Wausau, for a report of a blaze in a seventh-floor apartment. A man who was first on scene entered the apartment after seeing a glow inside the crack of the door and used a fire extinguisher before pulling a resident from beneath the covers in her bedroom.

Now, the resident who was pulled from the fire is accused of starting the blaze herself, an apparent attempt to end her life.

Police and fire officials say Myong Hui Kim started at least two fires in the unit as a way of “ending it all.” Kim allegedly denied trying to harm her neighbors in the complex, which has 149 one-bedroom apartments. Investigators say she lit paper on fire using the electric stove in the apartment, walked the burning paper over to the pantry area and held the paper to a curtain to start the fire. A second fire was set in the bedroom closet.

The apartment was equipped with a sprinkler system that turned on after the fire began to spread.

“This was a reckless and uncontrolled behavior with no backup or safety plan if the burn were to get out of control in this very populated building,” the reporting officer wrote.

Kim was taken for mental health treatment.

Prosecutors filed the arson charge on April 6 in Marathon County Circuit Court. During a initial appearance Thursday, Circuit Judge Greg Strasser called for a $2,500 signature bond for Kim, who is not permitted to possess any lighters or matches until the case concludes. A pretrial conference is set for May 22.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org.