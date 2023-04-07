Wausau Pilot & Review

Members of the D.C. Everest Family, Career and Community Leaders of America team competed at the state competition and had a strong showing, earning a series of gold and silver place finishes with one member advancing to national-level competition to be held in Denver, Colo.

Results are as follows:

Elizabeth Krause earned silver in Teach and Train (national qualifier)

Claire Kozey and Kenzie Heyman earned gold in Focus on Children

FCCLA is a national Career and Technical Student organization that provides members with the opportunity to expand their leadership potential and develop career and life skills.

