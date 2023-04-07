WAUSAU PILOT & REVIEW

An early morning shooting in Stevens Point sent one person to the hospital, according to state justice officials.

Witnesses in a northside neighborhood tile Point Plover Metro Wire that one person was taken for medical treatment after the shooting, which took place on the 900 block of Bukolt Avenue.

One witness told the Metro Wire that numerous squads from Stevens Point and Plover police departments, as well as the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office, responded to the area of Bukolt Ave. and Second St. shortly after 3 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report shots were fired in that area.

Several officers were observed by a Metro Wire reporter searching yards on Second St. near the Fourth Ave. and Bukolt Ave. intersections early Friday morning.

Metro Wire’s Brandi Makuski reports SPPD’s MRAP, an armored vehicle commonly used during armed responses to protect officers and responding medics, arrived to the scene at about 3:40 a.m.

Paramedics from the Stevens Point Fire Department were asked to stage near St. Peter’s Middle School, 708 First St. They were later called to respond for one patient.

Lt. Joe Johnson from SPPD confirmed the shooting in a press release at 6:08 a.m. Johnson said officers from UW-Stevens Point Police Department also assisted on the scene.

Johnson also confirmed that one person was taken into custody. He emphasized that the public is not in any danger.

The investigation has been turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI). No further details have been released.

On his way into the SPPD at about 8 a.m. on Friday morning, Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins did not comment except to say that an immediate response by his office following an officer-involved shooting was standard.

According to the DOJ’s website, it can take several days to debrief and interview the officers involved following any shooting incident. The DCI has 30 days to get its report to the DA’s office, and from there, it will be up to Cousins to determine if any charges against the officers should be filed.

Any officers involved in a shooting are typically placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the DOJ’s website said.

This story will be updated. Wausau Pilot is relying on reporting from Metro Wire in this incident.

Tip photo courtesy of Brandi Makuski, Metro Wire

Like this: Like Loading...