By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau City Council member had a preliminary blood alcohol concentration more than three times the legal limit in a January crash that sent one man to the hospital, according to police reports.

Sarah R. Watson, who represents Dist. 8 on the City Council, now faces a first-offense operating while intoxicated charge. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Kent Street. Police say a man was stopped at a red traffic signal at Kent Street when he was rear-ended.

When police arrived, Watson had her eyes closed and was leaning forward into her seatbelt, prompting concern from police that she may have been injured. But when the driver door opened, police say Watson seemed to “wake up” but also seemed unaware of what was happening around her. A Wausau Police officer said he noted a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Watson’s vehicle and saw Watson closing her eyes multiple times, appearing to nearly fall asleep.

Watson then allegedly admitted consuming “a lot” of intoxicating beverages that day, according to the police report, thought it was midnight and said she had been drinking “a ton.” When asked for an insurance card, Watson allegedly attempted to give the officer a name tag and a COVID vaccination card and showed other obvious signs of intoxication, according to the report.

After showing difficulty in field sobriety tests, Watson took a preliminary breath test that showed a result of 0.269 BAC. The limit in Wisconsin is 0.08 percent. Blood test results are pending.

The other driver involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was later released.

First-offense OWI charges are treated as a traffic ticket in Wisconsin, unlike every other state in the country. Those cases go through the municipal court system. Criminal cases, on the other hand, are referred to the Marathon County District Attorney, who then determines whether to charge out a crime – in this case, potentially charging Watson with causing injury while driving under the influence.

There’s a big difference in potential penalties in such cases. An ordinary first offense OWI in Wisconsin carries no jail time but an OWI with injury-causing “bodily harm” carries $2,000 in fines and as much as a year behind bars. Wisconsin has now implemented mandatory jail time for convictions in those cases.

So far, Watson only faces a first-offense OWI, but not a criminal charge that would wind up in the DA’s hands.

“Generally, in an OWI crash with minor injuries charges are not filed by the D.A.,” Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven told Wausau Pilot & Review.

The newspaper also reached out to Watson on Thursday for comment but did not receive a response.

