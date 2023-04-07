Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Raymond N. Blaubach

Raymond Norman Blaubach, age 96, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

He was born January 12, 1927 on the home farm in Spencer, WI, son of the late Frederick and Rachel (Buhrow) Blaubach. Raymond married Patricia Steidtman of Wausau, WI on November 30, 1957 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Wausau.

At age 14, Ray and brother Alvin went to work on another farm in the Town of Easton. At age 18 went to Minnesota Barber School, and served a 3 year apprenticeship. Worked for Steenberg Construction, MN and then was drafted into the U.S. Army serving in Korea as a Master Barber, cutting many top military personnel including Dwight D. Eisenhower and General MacArthur. Upon returning home, he owned and operated many numerous area barbershops. Also, worked at Wausau Homes, Wergin Construction, fed buffalo and sawed wood for Chuck Kolbe, Mountain Valley Greenhouse and in maintenance. Also, he was a crossing guard for 11 years, retiring in his late 80’s.

During his free time he enjoyed working in the woods, Christmas tree farming, gardening, 4-H, fairs, auctions, horse pulls and horse shows. Also, traveling, including Hodag, Branson, MO and listening to country music. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Ray is survived by Son: Wade Blaubach, Granddaughter: Jenny Kuhlman, Sisters-in-law: Betty (Calvin) Patterson, Eldine Blaubach, brother-in-law: Gerald (Jeannie) Steidtman, and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Wife: Patricia, Feb. 9, 2023. Children: Kim Blaubach and Tamara Blaubach. Great-Grandchild: Madison Sue Kuhlman. Brothers and sisters: Eleanora (Delbert) Schade, Violinda Limberg, George (Dorothy) Blaubach, Daniel (Verna) Blaubach, Elroy Blaubach, Lillian (Clarence) Wenzel, Alvin Blaubach, Ernest (Carol) Blaubach, and many other relatives.

Pallbearers: Harvey Blaubach, David Blaubach, Duane Blaubach, Kenny Blaubach, LaVern Schade and Dave Hahn.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Dr. Wausau, WI. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM at the church, with Pastor Eric Hauan officiating. Burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery in Wausau, WI.

In lieu of flowers please direct memorials in memory of Raymond Blaubach to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Delores Baumann

Delores “DoDo” Baumann, 95, died March 29, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born November 8, 1927, in Wausau, daughter of the late Glen and Clara (Nowak) Kasten. On June 25, 1949, she married Robert Baumann in Iron Moutain, MI, and he preceded her in death on November 2, 2014.

“To all the wonderful neighbors and friends who shared their time and their lives with me, “Thank you”. Cherish the memories, the good times, and the laughter. Say a prayer for me, until we meet again.”

Anyone who knew her would understand DoDo’s final farewell.

Always with a ready smile, she would make the best of any situation, good or bad, and everyone would soon be smiling, too.

While caring for her active family, Delores was also active at church, working for special dinners, the Friday Lenten fish fries, and of course, the Polka Fest.

Delores was also a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Burns Post No. 388, Wausau. She supported the club by working bingo evenings, traveling to Veteran’s home in King and working the VFW fair stand.

She could have fun or make fun wherever she went. Beyond all that, there was always a quiet kindness.

Survivors include her children, Carol Baumann, John (Diane), Green Bay, Grace (William) Freitag, Schofield, James (Rita), Manitowoc and Mark (Shelia Butler), Neenah; eight grandchildren, Gregory and Amanda Baumann, Kristin (Brad) Charles, Jordan (Charo) Kopidlansky, Taylor Kopidlansky, Brett and Sheena Butler and Krystal Leon; and 13 great-grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by one sister, Phyllis.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please remember “DoDo” and donate to your favorite charity, or do a kindness for someone.

Robert E. Mengel

Robert E. Mengel, 78, Wausau, died Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, with his loving wife Sheryl by his side and 12 hours before their 58th anniversary.

He was born September 4, 1944 to Rudolph and Agnes (Anderson) Mengel in Owen Wisconsin. He attended school in Owen. He was united in marriage to Sheryl (Langteau) on January 9, 1965. They made their home in Owen and started a family.

Over the years Bob worked at Post Company before retiring he worked for Weathershield. He and Sheryl had a dream of owning their own restaurant. That came true and they owned and ran the Lunch Box Café in Withee for 10 years, but he was best known as Cowboy Bob. He loved to play the keyboard and sing for friends and family and also loved to celebrate at the holidays. The most memorable being where he would ride in the parades, playing keyboard and entertaining the crowds. He continued playing and singing when he and Sheryl moved to Lakewood and became in-home healthcare providers. Robert suffered a stroke in 2017 but never lost his love of music, celebrations with family and friends, all with a smile and a laugh (even if the jokes weren’t that great).

He was a proud member of the National Guards, the Owen-Withee Fire Department and the Owen-Withee Lions.

Survivors include his wife Sheryl, Wausau; Children: Gene (Kimberly) Mengel, Wausau, Ricky (Sheila) Mengel, Harker Heights TX; Cheri (Robert) Prasser, Lakewood. 9 Grandchildren: Crystal (Krisa Krause) Kittel, Thomas (Brittney) Mengel, Jessica (Corey) Garland, Jennifer Mengel, Brian Mengel, Andrew (Keona) Mengel, Jacob (Cali) Prasser, Stephanie (Connor) Prasser and Jesse Prasser. 12 Great Grand Children: Aidan, Keitan, Mason, Hunter, Danica, Lilian, Julian, Kaliana, Nasir, Andrew, Mila and Kane. He is further survived by his sister in law Pat Mengel and many nieces & nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents Rudolph and Agnes, his siblings, Lois (Lloyd), Dick (Pearl), Delores (Ray), Sandra (Gunther) and Kenny and his Granddaughter Amanda Ann Mengel.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Bob on Saturday, May 20th at St. Therese Church, 113 West Kort Street, Rothschild WI. Lunch will be in the church basement at Noon. Please be sure and bring fun stories you have of Bob!

Michael J. Krueger

Michael John Krueger, 66 of Rib Mountain, WI passed away March 27th 2023, at home surrounded by family after a long courageous battle against cancer.

Mike was born June 1st 1956, in Wausau, the son of Patricia and Arthur Krueger.

He graduated from Wausau West High School and then University of Wisconsin, Marathon County.

Mike’s entire life was dedicated to the hospitality industry. Certified Hotel Administrator/General Manager he turned many failing hotels from around the country from distressed to in-demand, profitable properties. When he retired in 2015 he returned to Wausau with his beautiful wife Rose.

Mike loved going to concerts, listening to music and hiking in state parks.

He is survived by the love of his life Rose. Also, by his brothers Paul (Mary) Krueger Tripoli, WI, Chris (Kathi) Krueger Merrill, WI, and Sisters Tina (Joe) Messimer Wausau, WI, Lisa (Steve) Mathie Wausau, WI and many Nephews and Nieces, along with friends.

Mike was Preceded in death by his Brother Marty Krueger and his parents Patricia and Arthur Krueger.

Mike’s final wish was to have a Celebration of Life in the backyard of his home. Date and Time to be announced at a later date.

Dolores A. Wanta

Dolores Wanta, 92, formerly of Bevent, died on Thursday, February 9, 2023 in Greendale, WI.

Dolores was born on May 19, 1930 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Joseph and Jennie (Falkowski) Kleman.

Dolores moved to Bevent with her parents when she was 6 weeks old. She graduated from Rosholt High School and then went to work in Milwaukee.

On October 15, 1949, Dolores was united in marriage to Elmer Wanta at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2008.

Dolores enjoyed working on her family history, doing needlecraft projects and crocheting. It was always a pleasure to have her sons and grandchildren coming to visit.

Dolores is survived by her two sons, Kenneth (Jennifer) Wanta and Dennis Wanta; four grandchildren, Wesley (Jennifer), Eric (Leah), Melissa and Nicole; eight great-grandchildren, Zachary, Maya, Alex, Victoria, Jacob, Anya, Max and Henry; step grandchildren, Cheri, Michelle (Ben), Morano and Samantha (Cameron); step great-grandchildren, Vance, Silas, Sadie, Delany and Kole; siblings, LeRoy Kleman and James (Deborah) Kleman and sisters-in-law, Mattie Wanta and Corrine Wanta.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings, Gene and Daniel Kleman and Mary (John) Romatoski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Saturday, MAY 20, 2023 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on MAY 20 at the church from 9AM until the time of Mass.

Dolores’ family would like to thank her friends at Bell Tower Apartments for all their care and concern.

James L. Jahnke

James L. Jahnke, 88, of Mattoon, died on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Rosemary Manor in Mattoon, under the care of Interim Hospice.

James was born on March 31, 1934, in Mattoon. The son of Lawrence and Magdalena (Waidelich) Jahnke.

James worked at The Boeing Company in Seattle before he enlisted into the Army. He was stationed in Darmstadt, Germany.

On September 7, 1959, James was united in marriage to Arletta Laffin at Zion Lutheran Church in the Town of Easton.

James and Arletta dairy farmed for 40+ years. In the early 1960s they acquired recreational property on Pelican Lake, Wisconsin (which supplied the family with a reprieve from the rigors of farming, that included water sports and fishing). Originally in the 1960s a log cabin was acquired and moved to the lake property. After their retirement from dairy farming, James and Arletta sold the log cabin and built a home on the property.

James also loved deer hunting. James’ sons and daughters were encouraged to get hunter safety certificates so they could join him during deer hunting season. James, his children, relatives, and friends would often go on hunting trips to the western states including Colorado, Idaho, and Wyoming. James was also an avid Packer fan.

James is survived by his wife Arletta: five children, Bart (Sabrina) Jahnke of CT, Marlise (Paul) Fein of Chicago, Michael Jahnke of Mattoon, Jon (Hollie) Jahnke of MI and Amy Jahnke; four grandchildren, Samantha and Ashley Jahnke of CT, and Nick Ongie and Allyson Jahnke of MI; one great-grandchild, Sky; two sisters, Carolyn Radunz of Wausau and Reynotta Hoberecht of CA; two sisters-in-law, Audrey Hoppe of Wausau and Shelly Laffin of Spring Green and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

James is preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Hannah; three brothers, Arthur, Donald, and Aaron; five sisters, Eleanor Olson, Lorraine Gutt, RoseMarie Wimmer, Dorothea Grosinske and Lucille Wirrer; one sister, in infancy Mary Ann; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nephews; nieces and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in the Town of Easton. Rev. Ryan Fehrmann will officiate. Burial will be at 2 PM in Woodlawn Cemetery in Mattoon. Visitation will be on Friday, from 10 AM until the time of service at the church.

James’ family would like to thank Rosemary Manor, Nancy Dionne at Interim HealthCare and Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home for their care of him.

