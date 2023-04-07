Wausau Pilot & Review

LA CROSSE – The Wausau West baseball team opened up its 2023 campaign with a doubleheader split at La Crosse Logan on Thursday.

Logan scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a walk-off 4-3 victory in the opener, before the Warriors rebounded and held on for an 11-8 win in the second game.

West led 3-2 after a three-run fourth inning in the first game as Landon Parlier smacked a solo homer and Jackson Smithpeter hit a two-run homer in the frame.

The Warriors couldn’t hold on, however, as Logan won it in the bottom of the seventh.

West starter Brennan Fictum struck out six in three innings, giving up two runs. Smithpeter took the loss.

In Gmae 2, Parlier hit another home run and scored four times to pace the West offense that finished with 10 hits.

West led 10-3 after 5½ innings before Logan put up a five-spot in the sixth to make it tight. The Warriors added an insurance run in the top of the seventh and Parlier struck out the side in the bottom of the inning to earn the save.

Lucas Hager was the winning pitcher for the Warriors, striking out four in three innings. Aidan Vachowiak added four strikeouts in two shutout innings in relief.

Tony Iaffaldano was 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Jackson Albee, Brandon Gwidt and Hager also drove in two runs each for the Warriors.

West will open its Wisconsin Valley Conference schedule at Wausau East on Tuesday.

Game 1

Rangers 4, Warriors 3

Wausau West 000 300 0 – 3 6 5

La Crosse Logan 200 000 2 – 4 6 1

Logan pitching statistics incomplete

LP: Jackson Smithpeter.

SO: Brennan Fictum (3 inn.) 6, Jack Kostroski (2 inn.) 3; Smithpeter (1 inn.) 1, Tony Iaffaldano (2/3 inn.) 1. BB: Fictum 3, Kostroski 1, Smithpeter 3, Iaffaldano 0.

Top hitters: WW, Smithpeter HR, 2 RBI; Landon Parlier HR, RBI; Kostroski 2×2. L, Sazafan 2×4; Leaver 2×4, 2B, RBI; Eilertson RBI.

Game 2

Warriors 11, Rangers 8

Wausau West 510 211 1 – 11 10 4

La Crosse Logan 300 005 0 – 8 12 4

WP: Lucas Hager. LP: Nelson. SV: Parlier.

SO: Hager (3 inn.) 4, Aidan Vachowiak (2 inn.) 4, Luke Smogoleski (1 inn.) 1, Parlier (1 inn.) 3; Nelson (3 inn.) 5, Katchee (4 inn.) 3. BB: Hager 1, Vachowiak 2, Smogoleski 2, Parlier 0; Nelson 3, Katchee 1.

Top hitters: WW, Parlier 2×4, HR, 4 runs, RBI; Iaffaldano 3×4, 2 RBI; Smogoleski 2B, 2 runs; Jackson Albee 2×3, 2B, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Brandon Gwidt 1×4, 2 RBI; Hager 1×3, 2 RBI. L, Szafran 2 runs; Leaver 2×4, 3B, 2 runs, RBI; Katchee 2×5, 2B; Eilertson 4×5, 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau West 1-1; La Crosse Logan 1-1.

