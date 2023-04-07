For Wausau Pilot & Review

MADISON – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team fell to the Oregon Panthers 18-3 on a cold and windy evening at Breese Stevens Park in Madison on Wednesday.

The Wolfpack kept the game close early on a pair of goals by freshman attacker Maria Imhoff before the Panthers expanded their lead from 4-2 to 14-2 at halftime. Senior midfielder Lily Sann returned from an injury sustained on Saturday to add a second-half goal for the Wolfpack.

This game was the third non-onference game against a Badlax Conference opponent for the Wolfpack to open the season.

“Playing games against Waunakee, Verona and Oregon has been a good learning experience for us,” said Wausau head coach Brianna Marcott. “We were able to see some high level play that we aim to emulate.

“It’s also motivating to play these teams and continue to improve, keep our heads up and walk away with new goals in mind,” said Marcott. “In our game tonight, Oregon was ahead by a large margin in the first half, but in the second half our defense was much better. We’re seeing continuous improvement.”

The Wolfpack’s next game will open conference play in De Pere at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. The team participates in the Bay Valley Conference, which stretches the state from Hudson to Bay Port.

For game updates, photos and more, follow the team on Facebook at CWWolfpackgirlsLAX.



