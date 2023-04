Wausau Pilot & Review

JANESVILLE – Logan Cherek and Logan George each drove in two runs and four pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts as the D.C. Everest baseball team opened its 2023 season with a 7-5 nonconference win at Janesville Parker on Friday.

D.C. Everest took command at 6-0 after 4½ innings before Parker responded with a four-run fourth. The teams exchanged runs as Cole O’Brien and Noah Chmielewski combined for three innings of relief to close the door for the Evergreens.

Nate Langbehn earned the victory, striking out seven in three innings, allowing just one hit for D.C. Everest.

Everest returns to action Tuesday at Stevens Point for its Wisconsin Valley Conference opener.

Evergreens 7, Vikings 6

D.C. Everest 013 210 0 – 7 6 1

Janesville Parker 000 401 0 – 5 6 7

WP: Nate Langbehn. LP: Skrzypchak. SV: Noah Chmieleweski.

SO: Langbehn (3 inn.) 7, Logan Cherek (1 inn.) 2, Cole O’Brien (2 inn.), Chmielewski (1 inn.) 0; Skryzypcak (4 inn.) 5, Novak (3 inn.) 6. BB: Langbehn 3, Cherek 0, O’Brien 3, Chmielewski 0; Skrzypchak 4, Novak 0.

Top hitters: DC, Andrew Cotter 2B, run; Logan George 2×3, 2B, 2 RBI; Langbehn 2B, run; Cherek 1×3, 2 RBI. JP, Sihabouth 3B, 2 runs, RBI.

Records: D.C. Everest 1-0; Janesville Parker 0-2.

