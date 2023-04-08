By Shereen Siewert
The following are the latest results of Marathon County Health Department inspections on licensed restaurants and other types of businesses:
Wausau Metro
- Arby’s, 927 Grand Ave., Schofield. March 2, 2023. Two violations: After lunch rush front line wiping cloth solution dirty (corrected during inspection.) Kitchen ceiling vents and reach-in freezer vent are dusty.
- Aspirus Wausau Hospital, 333 Pine Ridge Blvd., Wausau. March 1, 2023: No violations.
- Bantr, 805 Creske Ave., Rothschild. March 28, 2023. Four violations: Water temperature for the sanitation rinse in the high temperature warewashing machine is at 120° F. Inside of ice machine is soiled. No single-use toweling or other hand-drying device available at employee handwashing sink (corrected during inspection.) Paper plates and towels improperly stored on breakfast bar (corrected during inspection.)
- Brews Brothers Pub, 4107 Barbican Ave., Weston. March 28, 2023: No violations
- Buffalo Wild Wings, 1819 W. Stewart Ave., Wausau. March 1, 2023: No violations
- Canteen Graphic Packaging, 200 Central Bridge St., Wausau. March 31, 2023: One violation: The dish washing machine is not sanitizing dishware and utensils at the correct concentration.
- Ciao, 307 Third St., Wausau. March 23, 2023: Five violations: Wild rice improperly reheated (corrected during inspection.) Shrimp and oysters thawed at room temperature. All reduced oxygen-packed fish needs to be removed from packaging during thawing. When updating menu, only identify items that will be served raw or undercooked. Install a splash guard on the handwash sink or find a new location for large storage rack that food is stored on in back prep area.
- Coral Reef, 1025 E. Grand Ave., Rothschild. March 28, 2023: One violation: The retail food establishment’s food safety for small operators certification has expired.
- Country Inn & Suites, 1520 Metro Dr., Schofield. March 29, 2023: No violations.
- Econolodge, 1510 County Road XX, Rothschild. March 20, 2023: Eight violations. Thermometers in countertop refrigerator not measuring ambient accurate temperature. A chlorine test kit not available for checking sanitizer concentrations (repeat.) No approved or current food protection manager certificate posted. Food items stored on the floor (corrected during inspection.) Non-food contact surfaces of juice machines soiled with juice. Single-use articles stored on the floor in storage room (corrected during inspection.) Retail food establishment permit not posted in conspicuous area.
- Fairfield Inn & Suites, 7100 Stone Ridge Dr., Weston. March 22, 2023: One violation: Container of spray whipped cream was at room temperature sitting next to the waffle maker. Also, the cream cheese temperature was 50 degrees Fahrenheit due to the container being overfilled (corrected during inspection.)
- Fazoli’s, 3812 Rib Mountain Dr., Wausau. March 17, 2023: One violation. Ice has accumulated on floor and ceiling of walk-in freezer, potentially a food safety concern if water is from the condensation drain of the condenser unit or if there is a roof leak.
- Hampton Inn, 615 S. 24th Ave., Wausau. March 22, 2023: No violations.
- Hoehn’s Huddle, 840 Grand Ave., Schofield. March 13, 2023: Two violations. Bleach water for wiping cloths is too strong for direct food contact surfaces (corrected during inspection.) Women’s restroom door is not self-closing.
- IHOP, 2008 N. Mountain Road, Wausau. March 22, 2023: No violations.
- King Buffet, 358 S. 18th Ave., Wausau. March 6, 2023: Five violations. Label bulk storage containers with the common name of the food. Use food grade containers for storing food. Containers that previously held oyster sauce and Hoisin sauce were observed bing reused as food storage containers. Single-use bowls, intended for storing food for take-out orders, were observed being reused as scoops in sauces and seasonings. The tile flooring in front of the dishwasher needs repair. Some tiles are broken and missing pieces. Other tiles are loose from the floor.
- La Quinta Inn, 1910 Stewart Ave., Wausau. March 28, 2023: Two violations. The edge has fallen off of the cart that holds the microwave and an adhesive velcro strip is covering a portion of it – the edge of the cart is no longer easily cleanable. Handwashing sink is not non-hand operated.
- Lisa’s at Lakeside, 214857 County Road Y, Hatley. March 31, 2023: Two violations. Gravy was improperly reheated, gravy was pulled and reheated a 2nd time and reached a temperature of 176 (corrected during inspection. When pulling items from freezer, must remember to date mark with correct date.
- Little Caesars, 1699 Schofield Ave., Schofield. March 31, 2023: No violations.
- Pizza Hut, 2701 Schofield Ave., Weston. March 23, 2023: No violations.
- Pizza Hut, 306 S. 17th Ave., Wausau. March 23, 2023: No violations.
- Sixth Street Filling Station, 1314 N. Sixth St., Wausau. March 22, 2023: Three violations: Salsa, maple butter, and 1000 Island salad dressing in the server cooler has exceeded its date mark. The Person in Charge (PIC) has not provided food safety training to employees on datemarking and disposition of Ready-to-Eat foods. This is regarding the maple butter, salsa, and 1000 island salad dressing that exceeded their date mark. (disposition). The containers used for storing grilled chicken breasts, chorizo, and breakfast sausage are not ANSI/NSF certified or approved by the department.
- Speakeasy, 5505 Bus. Hwy. 51, Schofield. Five violations: No test kit is available for monitoring sanitizer concentration. Ice machine is not air gapped. 7Up cooler has items which require refrigeration and is missing a thermometer. The bottom shelf of the home style refrigerator is soiled with spillage. The women’s bathroom wall directly above the sink is in need of repair and no longer easily cleanable.
- Subway, 300 E. Bridge St., Wausau. March 21, 2023: One violation. The light intensity in the walk in cooler is low.
- Subway Sandwiches & Salads, 1819 W. Stewart Ave., Wausau. March 2, 2023: Three violations. Develop written procedures for diluting sanitizer and cleaning the food prep sink. Post these procedures in the applicable work area so they may be easily reference by employees. Use only food grade buckets for carrying ice. Due to the store remodel, the retail food licence had not been posted in a place where it is viewable to the public.
- Taco John’s, 5512 Bus. Hwy. 51, Schofield. March 1, 2023: One violation. There is no approved or current certified food manager for this establishment (repeat.)
- The Jim, 3012 Schofield Ave., Weston. March 29, 2023: Four violations. Moonshine is not from a licensed source (repeat.) The laminate flooring behind the bar is broken and coming loose making it no longer cleanable. The exterior door in the bathroom area is not tight-fitting, daylight can be seen coming in around the door. Hinge covers are missing on the toilet seats in the men’s and women’s bathrooms which makes them not easily cleanable. The women’s toilet seat is also loose.
- Zhou’s Mongolian Barbecue, 1122 E. Grand Ave., Rothschild. March 1, 2023: Two violations. Raw beef stored over ready to eat foods. Corrected during inspection. Label bottles of liquid for griill area as to contents.
Marathon County
- Bowl-Winkles Two, 506 Division St., Colby. March 20, 2023: No violations.
- Gorski’s, 450 Orbiting Dr., Mosinee. March 22, 2023: Ten violations. Employee observed not washing hands after taking gloves off and before putting gloves on (corrected during inspection.) Employee observed handling ready-to eat foods with their bare hands. Placing lettuce and pickles on burgers (corrected during inspection.) Chicken wings in the walk in cooler have exceeded its date mark of 3/10/2023 (corrected during inspection.) Consumer advisory is missing the disclosure statement – asterisk each item that may be served undercooked. Metal inserts pans have date marking stickers still stuck to the side and need to be removed before stacking together. A variance is required to ROP cooked meat products (polish sausage, potato sausage and ribs). Food Establishment does not have a required HACCP Plan or variance to be vacuum packing cooked meat products (polish sausage, potatoe sausage and ribs). When cooling meat loaf, do not cover tightly with saran wrap – keep vented to let heat escape until reaches proper cold holding temperature of 40 (repeat; corrected during inspection.)
- Marathon Sports Center, 1200 S. Hwy. 107, Marathon. March 17, 2023: Eight violations. Frozen fish placed no a cooking sheet to thaw was set on boxes containing bread buns (corrected during inspection.) Tartar sauce exceeded date mark, was marked 3/6 and inspection conducted 3/17 (repeat, corrected during inspection.) Person in charge has not provided food safety training to employees on date-marking and storing raf foods. Containers originally storing sour cream were reused to store coleslaw and other foods. Female bathroom stalls do not have covered waste receptacles.
- On the Hill, 305 Old Hwy. 51, Mosinee. March 3, 2023: Two violations. When updating menu, all items that will be served undercooked need to be identified with an asterisk. Must have a certified food manager on staff.
- Quality Inn, 400 Orbiting Dr., Mosinee. March 14, 2023: Four violations. Food items in the counter-top refrigerator were being cold held at 50.8°F. Apples were being washed in a tub of water rather than in a colander to allow contaminated water to drain to sink (corrected during inspection.) Counter-top refrigerator is not equipped with an integral or permanently affixed temperature measuring device (corrected during inspection.) The wall next to the juice machine was soiled (corrected during inspection.)
- St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 136058 Halder Dr., Mosinee. March 3, 2023: No violations.
- Subway, 101 Jones Ave., Hatley. March 15, 2023: No violations.