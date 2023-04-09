Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Are You Into Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)? Northcentral Technical College will host the Central Wisconsin Science & Engineering Festival on April 14 and 15. This event will bring hands-on, interactive STEM demonstrations to over 5,000 students and community members. If you would like to volunteer at this event, sign up at ntc.edu/central-wisconsin-science-engineering-festival or contact Katie Metko at 715-803-1242. Ages 18+; training provided.

Are You Excited For Spring Cleaning? Marathon County Historical Society needs help dusting off two of the most beautiful historic buildings in Wausau: Woodson Historical Center and Yawkey House Museum. Tasks will include dusting, cleaning windows, vacuuming floors, waxing floors, freshening rugs, and light cleaning. No heavy lifting. Flexible schedule. Any help is appreciated. Contact Sheryl at 715-842-5750, ext. 312, to sign up.

Education Assistant Needed. Do you have a love of history and a bit of creativity? Marathon County Historical Society seeks a volunteer to assist the curator of education in preparing and presenting historical programs for students and the community. Hours and tasks will vary, but preparation is generally done on weekday afternoons. Programs and events would include hosting school groups at the historical society and helping with booths at events like Harvest Fest or Winterfest. Contact Sheryl at 715-842-5750, ext. 312, for more information.

Help Good News Project Re-Use & Recycle. Volunteers are needed weekly to assist with the turn-around of donated medical equipment. Items need to be sanitized and reassembled, and inventory needs to be managed. Contact volunteer coordinator Chris at chris@goodnewswi.com to find a 2- to 3-hour shift that fits your schedule.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Kids’ Clothing & Shoes Needed. Rebecca’s Closet provides new and gently used clothing for children in Marathon County. There is no income restriction or other qualification procedure. Help fill the gaps in the closet by donating new or gently used items: boys pants (sizes 5T, 6, 7, 8, 10), girls pants (sizes 4T, 6, 8), shoes (boys sizes big kid 6, 7 and girls sizes 10, 11 12), baby outfits/sets (sizes newborn through 6 months), baby sleepers/pajamas (sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 12 months), and crib sheets and mattress pads. Items can be dropped off at Marathon County United Way during business hours.

Recycled Kitchen Items Needed. Consider donating the following recycled items to the Boys & Girls Club for art projects: glass jars (baby food & mason jars), paper towel roll tubes, and egg cartons. Contact Alexis Radloff at 715-845-2582, ext. 201, or Alexisr@bgclub.com to coordinate drop off.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

