904 AM CDT MON APR 10 2023

…FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

* WHAT…THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE LATER TODAY. * WHERE…WISCONSIN RIVER BELOW WAUSAU.

* WHEN…FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

* IMPACTS…AT 1167.0 FEET, WATER APPROACHES BUILDINGS IN DC EVEREST PARK AND OAK ISLAND PARK.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– AT 8:10 AM CDT MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 1166.8 FEET.

– FORECAST…NO FORECAST IS AVAILABLE FOR THIS LOCATION. – FLOOD STAGE IS 1167.0 FEET.

– FLOOD HISTORY…THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 1167.2 FEET ON 12/15/2015.

– HTTP://WWW.WEATHER

Like this: Like Loading...