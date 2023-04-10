Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield pitcher Katelyn Sternweis kept Wausau West off the scoreboard for the first six innings and the Tigers were able to scratch out runs in five of their six at-bats as they earned an 8-2 victory in the Wisconsin Valley Conference softball opener for both teams on Monday at Madison Field.

Sternweis struck out eight and did not walk a batter as she earned the win in a complete-game effort. West had two singles in the first inning and Sternweis allowed just one baserunner over the next five, before the Warriors were able to put four hits together in the seventh to eke out two runs.

Leadoff hitter Ashlyn Barwick was hit by a pitch and later scored on a throwing error to give Marshfield a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Lili Anaya had a two-run single in the second inning, Madison Kraus delivered a sacrifice fly to score a run in the third, Barwick added an RBI on a fielder’s choice in the fourth, and Lydia Garvin had a two-run double in a three-run sixth inning to provide Marshfield with all the offense it needed.

West (2-4 overall) scored twice in the seventh on an RBI triple by Taylor Liebelt and a run-scoring single by Caitlin Krantz before Sternweis got out the inning with no further damage to push Marshfield’s season record to 4-0.

West will play at D.C. Everest on Tuesday before hosting Stevens Point for its home opener on Thursday. Marshfield’s next game is Thursday at Wisconsin Rapids.

Tigers 8, Warriors 2

Wausau West 000 000 2 – 2 6 1

Marshfield 121 103 x – 8 11 1

WP: Katelyn Sternweis. LP: Rachel Harder.

SO: Harder (3 inn.) 1, Ella Wendling (3 inn.) 1; Sternweis 8. BB: Harder 1, Wendling 3; Sternweis 0.

Top hitters: WW, Claire Calmes 2B, run; Taylor Liebelt 3B, run, RBI; Caitlin Krantz RBI. M, Ashlyn Barwick 1×4, 2 runs; Lydia Garvin 2×3, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Lili Anaya 2×3, 2B, 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau West 2-4, 0-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 4-0, 1-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

