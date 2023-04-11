Aspirus Wausau Hospital raised the Donate Life flag on April 10 to honor organ, tissue and eye donors and their loved ones.

Aspirus staff gathered at 1:08 p.m. at the hospital flagpole area where organizers placed painted stones to recognize everyone whose sacrifice helped save a life. The time, 1:08 p.m., signifies the eight lives that can be saved by one organ donor. Tissue donors can help more than 75 people and eye donors save two recipients.

“We are honoring donation heroes and signaling our ongoing commitment to ensuring that the people who need a second chance at life will get one by raising the Donate Life flag at AWH,” said Jeff Wicklander, SVP & Aspirus Wausau Hospital president. “I encourage everyone who hasn’t registered as a donor to do so today, and then share your lifesaving decision with your friends and family.”

There are more than 100,000 men, women and children awaiting organ transplants in the United States, according to Donate Life America.

At AWH in 2022, there were 25 tissue donor heroes, 11 organ donor heroes, and 39 organs transplanted, enhancing 1,875 lives. There were also 37 eye donors helping 74 people restore their sight.

Aspirus hospitals at Plover, Stevens Point and Riverview (Wisconsin Rapids) also held flag-raising ceremonies at 1:08 p.m.

Aspirus encourages residents to be an organ, eye and tissue donor at organdonor.gov, in the Medical ID tab of your iPhone Health app, or at the Wisconsin DMV.

