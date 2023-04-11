According to the American Psychological Association, roughly one third of adults report that stress is completely overwhelming most days. Worries about work, money, health issues, family responsibilities — as well as broader issues like discrimination and climate change — can pile on the stress.

Catherine Cattanach. Photo courtesy Aspirus.

Stress is a normal part of the human experience, but too much of it can keep us from feeling and performing our best. If it’s overwhelming or prolonged, it can have lasting effects on our physical, mental and emotional well-being.

When we experience stress, it sets off a chain of physiological events. The body releases adrenaline, a hormone that temporarily causes our breathing and heart rate to speed up and our blood pressure to rise. These reactions prepare us to deal with the situation — the fight or flight response.

Long-term activation of the body’s stress response system, along with prolonged exposure to cortisol and other stress hormones, may put us at risk for health troubles, such as digestive problems, anxiety, headaches, depression, sleep problems, weight gain, memory and concentration issues, reduced fertility, high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke.

Learning to cope with stress and finding healthy ways to deal with stressful situations can go a long way toward living a healthy and positive life. If your current go-to is to turn to unhealthy behaviors, such as smoking, overeating or physical inactivity, that’s probably a good place to start.

Next time you’re feeling overwhelmed, try these stress busters from the National Institute of Mental Health and American Heart Association:

Exercise and eat healthy

Get regular sleep

Avoid excess caffeine

Keep a journal

Download an app with relaxation exercises

Spend extra time with your pets

Take a walk in nature

Identify and challenge your negative thoughts

Explore mindfulness meditation

Reach out to your friends or family

If you are struggling to cope, or the symptoms of your stress begin to interfere with your everyday life, it may be time to talk to a health care professional.

Catherine Cattanach is an Aspirus behavioral health physician assistant.

