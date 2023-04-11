By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Police have identified the two officers who died Saturday in the line of duty after exchanging gunfire in a traffic stop.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the shooting, which happened Saturday in Cameron, a community in Barron County.

At approximately 3:38 p.m., Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, age 32, with approximately five years of service, along with Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, age 23, with approximately one year of service, conducted a traffic stop in the Village of Cameron. The officers were conducting the traffic stop based on a warrant and to check the welfare of the driver, Glenn Douglas Perry, age 50, after they were notified of troubling behavior, police said.

During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged. The reason for Perry’s warrant was not immediately available in online court records. The New Auburn resident had pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and domestic abuse in May 2020, according to court records.

Chetek Police Officer Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Scheel were pronounced deceased at the scene. Perry was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officer Breidenbach, age 32, started her law enforcement career with Stoughton Police Department in Dane County. She served there for about 9 months before she joined Chetek Police Department, where she had served for approximately 4 years. Breidenbach is a 2009 graduate of Merrill High School.

Officer Scheel, age 23, graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy in December of 2022. He had been with Cameron Police Department for approximately one year and served with the Army National Guard.

Condolences are posted throughout social media by friends and family of the fallen officers.

“Hunter Timothy Scheel meant so much to so many people and left anyone he encountered with a laugh and a smile,” wrote Camryn Gosdeck. “Hunter was a living blessing who cared so deeply for those he loved. Not only was he an officer for the Cameron Police Department, he also served for the Army National Guard and volunteered himself to serve in Afghanistan.”

The governor offered his condolences to their families and said he planned to sign executive orders lowering U.S. and Wisconsin flags in their honor once funeral arrangements have been made.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and Cameron Fire Department. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

