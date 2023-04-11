Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Randy and Reba Erdman announce the birth of their daughter Jolene Jane, born at 1:53 p.m. April 7, 2023. Jolene weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Wilmer Pineda-Estrada and Whitney Waldvogel announce the birth of their son Wilmer Junior, born at 1:53 p.m. April 6, 2023. Wilmer weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Kurt and Elisabeth Wagner announce the birth of their daughter Holland Kate, born at 6:11 a.m. April 7, 2023. Holland weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Jason and Elizabeth Weisenberger announce the birth of their son Lincoln Txawj Xaav, born at 7:52 p.m. April 6, 2023. Lincoln weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Rick and Kendra Junk announce the birth of their daughter Isabella Faith, born at 7:58 a.m. April 10, 2023. Isabella weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Like this: Like Loading...