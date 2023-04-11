Wausau Pilot & Review

As water levels rise, efforts are underway to evacuate the city’s most vulnerable residents who may be living in flood-prone areas.

Wausau city officials have been in contact with emergency management, WPS officials, and others regarding the current levels of the Wisconsin River and areas along the river that are likely to become flooded. WPS will be implementing flood procedures for the kayak course dam under the Scott Street bridge that will result in a closure of the Riverwalk trail in that area.

Wausau city officials met this morning and have determined they will need to evacuate certain locations due to the potential for flooding and the life-safety issues associated with that potential. Part of that decision making process included a discussion about the potential danger to first responders if a medical or other emergency arose because of the rising river.

Locations include under the Scott Street bridge on the east and west side of the river, Barker-Stewart Island, the Isle of Ferns Park, as well as a few other locations along the river. The Parks Department will be closing Barker-Stewart Island and Isle of Ferns Park completely until water levels recede.

Today, the Police Department in conjunction with the Department of Public Works (DPW) and Parks Department will make notification to and require evacuation of the unhoused in these locations.

“We are in communication with our non-profit partners at Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army to assure there is adequate overnight bed space. In addition, the DPW and Parks Department are planning for safe storage of property,” Chief Bliven said. “Our primary goal during this potential flooding event is to tend to the life-safety issues that exist because of the rising water levels. We are collaborating with many people and organizations to assure safety as well as property preservation.

