Wausau Pilot & Review

A 22-year-old man is facing potential charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possessing drug paraphernalia after what police describe as a suspicious incident that led to a soft lockdown Monday at D.C. Everest Junior High School.

WSAW-TV reports the Everest Metro Police Dept. responded to a call at about 1:20 p.m. to a business at the corner of Jelinek Avenue and Bus. Hwy. 51 for a report of a person acting suspiciously. The caller also believed the person had a weapon.

The suspect was arrested around 2 p.m. nearby.

D.C. Everest Junior High was subject to a short lockdown while police located the man. No one was injured and there is no suggestion that the man entered school grounds.

Police have not released the man’s name.

Like this: Like Loading...