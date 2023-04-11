Wausau Pilot & Review
A 22-year-old man is facing potential charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possessing drug paraphernalia after what police describe as a suspicious incident that led to a soft lockdown Monday at D.C. Everest Junior High School.
WSAW-TV reports the Everest Metro Police Dept. responded to a call at about 1:20 p.m. to a business at the corner of Jelinek Avenue and Bus. Hwy. 51 for a report of a person acting suspiciously. The caller also believed the person had a weapon.
The suspect was arrested around 2 p.m. nearby.
D.C. Everest Junior High was subject to a short lockdown while police located the man. No one was injured and there is no suggestion that the man entered school grounds.
Police have not released the man’s name.