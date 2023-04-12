Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – The D.C. Everest boys and girls each finished second in the team standings at the 2023 Wisconsin Valley Conference Indoor Track Meet on Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Marshfield won six events and took the girls team title with 139 points, with D.C. Everest second with 118.5. Wausau West was fourth with 66 and Wausau East fifth with 53.75.

Stevens Point won 10 events and easily won the team championship with 219 points. D.C. Everest was a distant second with 133 points. Wausau West took third with 86.5 points and Wausau East was fifth with 45.

Sara Mlodik and Megan Zemke were each double-winners for the D.C. Everest girls.

Mlodik won the 1,600 meters in 5:21.24 and the 3,200 in 11:31.27, and Zemke was first in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.35 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, ¾ inch.

Ellia Roble also picked up a win for the D.C. Everest girls, winning the 60 meters in 7.90 seconds.

Lily Clifford won the shot put with a toss of 38-8½ for the Wausau East girls.

The D.C. Everest boys picked up three conference titles as Arlin Sangster won the triple jump (43-3), Cole Stevens was first in the shot put (52-5) and Blake Postler won the 60 hurdles in 8.37 seconds.

Wausau East’s Logan Mouw won the boys high jump (6-2).

2023 Wisconsin Valley Conference Indoor Track Meet

April 11, at UW-Stevens Point

Girls

Team scores: 1. Marshfield 139; 2. D.C. Everest 118.5; 3. Stevens Point 117.25; 4. Wausau West 66; 5. Wausau East 53.75; 6. Merrill 49; 7. Wisconsin Rapids 33.5.

Click here for complete girls results.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 219; 2. D.C. Everest 133; 3. Wausau West 86.5; 4. Marshfield 57.5; 5. Wausau East 45; 6. Wisconsin Rapids 30; 7. Merrill 9.

Click here for complete boys results.

