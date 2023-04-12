Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Dakota Witucki hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to break open a tie game and push the D.C. Everest softball team to an 11-6 win over Wausau West in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Tuesday at D.C. Everest High School.

The game was tied 6-6 before Witucki smacked the homer to left field. The Evergreens scored two more runs on an RBI single by Addison Kluck and a sacrifice fly by Kelsey Meverden to finish off the scoring.

Kluck earned the win, striking out 12 in six innings, for the Evergreens (4-0, 2-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Claire Clames had a home run and three RBI, and Taylor Liebelt had a triple and drove in two for Wausau West (2-5, 0-2 WVC).

Brooke Brown also hit a home run and drove in three for D.C. Everest.

West hosts Stevens Point on Thursday, while Everest is off until Friday when it travels to Eau Claire North.

Evergreens 11, Warriors 6

Wausau West 000 240 0 – 6 7 3

D.C. Everest 401 015 x – 11 13 0

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Ella Wendling.

SO: Wendling (3 2/3 inn.) 1, Rachel Harder (2 1/3 inn.) 0; Kluck (6 inn.) 12, Kelsey Meverden (1 inn.) 0. BB: Wendling 4, Harder 2; Kluck 1, K. Meverden 1.

Top hitters: WW, Claire Calmes HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Taylor Liebelt 3B, 2 RBI; Addy Heil 2B; Autumn Hughes 1×4, RBI. DC, Sydney Spear 2×4; Kelsey Woolley 2 runs; Mara Meverden 2×4; Dakota Witucki 2×4, HR, 3 RBI; Brooke Brown 2×4, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Taylor Friedel 2×4, RBI; Kluck 2×4, RBI; K. Meverden 1×3, 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau West 2-5, 0-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 4-0, 2-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

