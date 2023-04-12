Wausau Pilot & Review

A home in Mosinee was damaged by smoke and water but a family is safe after a morning fire Wednesday, officials said.

Crews were called at about 4:15 a.m. to the home, at 150700 Whisper Road in Mosinee, after family members smelled smoke in the home and called 911. Flames were visible from the top floor when crews arrived, but the blaze was quickly extinguished.

Officials say the blaze was contained to a single room of origin, but have not specified the cause.

The family was able to ventilate and return to the home after firefighters deemed it safe to do so.

