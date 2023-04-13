Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a whisper of spring, with the vibrant taste of lemon and the creamy lusciousness of RumChata. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Lemon Sorbet

1.5 oz. RumChata

1.5 oz. Lemoncello

2 oz. Seltzer

Lemon slice, for garnish

To create this drink, mix the liquids using a shaker, pour into an ice-filled rocks glass, then garnish with a slice of lemon. Sit back and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

