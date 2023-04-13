By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau man will spend three years in prison after his sixth conviction for operating while intoxicated, after a plea hearing this week in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Cody Opper, 39, pleaded guilty to the felony charge on Monday. In addition to the initial prison term, Circuit Judge Rick Cveykus also ordered Opper to spend four years on extended supervision following his eventual release.

Police arrested Opper in September as part of a hit-and-run investigation, after he allegedly smashed into a parked vehicle and fled the scene of the crash. On Sept. 20, a business owner in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue reported finding a bumper and license plate to the east of an apartment complex. Based off tire tracks, police concluded the vehicle struck the concrete retaining wall behind a set of garages.

Investigators traced the license plate to a registered owner who allegedly said the car was being driven by his partner, Opper. No injuries were reported.

Police found the vehicle in a parking log on Thomas Street and saw significant front end and passenger side damage on the vehicle, according to the police report. The vehicle was towed and taken to an impound lot.

Opper was found at a home on South 9th Avenue, but he initially declined to come out and speak with police. Eventually, Opper opened the door for officers and denied driving the vehicle – but was visibly swaying back and forth between the door and frame. He was detained due to being on probation and as a result of the investigation.

Opper was previously convicted of OWI in 2006, 2011, 2014 and 2019, court records show. In the 2019 conviction, Opper was ordered to spend two years on prison followed by two years of extended supervision and three years of probation.