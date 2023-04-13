By J.A. Oelke for Wausau Pilot & Review

On Saturday the Wausau Wolfpack boys high school Lacrosse team opened their season by traveling to Hudson to play two varsity games against last season’s state runner up team, the Hudson Raiders, before taking on the La Crosse Lightning.

The Raiders had played three previous road games, but Saturday’s matchup was their home opener. Although Wausau played hard they dropped this contest to Hudson by a final score of 20-1. Hudson is an experienced team that touts four college commits and a roster full of talented upperclassmen – a tough team to beat.

After allowing 14 first half goals the defense settled in a bit and played a much better second half. Wausau’s first goal of the season was scored by sophomore mid-fielder Jasper Krueger and their sophomore face-off specialist Isaiah King went 7/14 against Hudson’s talented duo of Spencer Krueger, committed to play at NCAA Division I Utah and Orin Lautenbach a NCAA D2 commit to Rockhurst University. Wolfpack sophomore goalie Niko Federici faced 43 shots on the day with 23 saves as Wausau’s young defense started to find its footing for the year.

In the second game played later in the afternoon against the La Crosse Lightning Wausau came out focused and ready to play. Sam Galang, Jack Urmanski and Levi Perstiener started scoring goals at a fast rate and the Wolfpack never looked back. The defense was solid throughout and although the second half was mired by penalties at times, the boys from the Wolfpack rolled to a 14-2 victory. The win evened their record at 1-1 on the season before heading into a matchup with conference rival Pacelli on Tuesday. Highlights from this game: Levi Penstiener and Sam Galang each had a hat trick scoring three goals. On defense Aidan Haugen had seven ground balls and four forced turnovers while adding an assist. Face off specialist Isaiah King won 13/14 draws.

On Tuesday night the Wolfpack again traveled to play an away contest against the Pacelli United Cardinals in a game played in Wisconsin Rapids at Lincoln High School. Wausau got off to a fast start by jumping out to an early 2-0 lead but by the end of the first quarter the Cardinals had inched ahead 3-2. During the second quarter it became apparent the game was not going to be a blowout and at halftime the score was 6-5 Pacelli.

The Wolfpack managed to keep the game close in the third period on a goal by Sam Galang, but allowed two and were down 8-6 going into the final period. Galang had a beautiful assist to sophomore Sam Williams to draw within one at 7-8 with 8:49 to play in the fourth. As Wausau’s defense began to stiffen the atmosphere at the game became even more exciting.

As Wausau goalie Niko Federci used his body and made several great stops and the defense led by Captains Oscar Krueger and Connor Smith stepped up and gained possessions on key defensive stops to give Wausau’s offense scoring chances. While Wausau rested two starters on defense, young freshmen defender Reece Pagel and sophomore Woody Tisher played valuable minutes and with senior Wausau captain defenseman Aidan Haugen, a Division 2 college commit to Drury University, the boys played stout defense and gained possession for Wausau.

The Wolfpack offense worked hard against Pacelli’s swarming defense, moving the ball and after a loose ball scramble Levi Pernstiener found Galang, who scored again, tying the Game at 8 apiece with a whopping 6:34 seconds to go in the final period.

The teams then began a battle exchanging defensive stops again and again. Pacelli called their last timeout with 4:34 remaining in the game with the score still tied. The Wolfpack came out of the timeout fired up.

After a save of a Pacelli shot by goaltender Niko Federici, Wausau had an opportunity to take their first lead since the first quarter. After scooping up a loose ground ball, Galang scored an unassisted goal giving Wausau the lead with 2:46 remaining. Pacelli gained possession after the face off and Wolfpack defense needed to step up one more time. They gained one stop but turned the ball over while failing to keep it in the scoring zone. Once again the defense was asked to come up with a stop. After a timeout for an injured Pacelli player, the Wolfpack defense gathered itself for the final 22 seconds.

The Wausau defense was again up to the task and shut down the Pacelli offense not allowing them a shot attempt. The Wolfpack improve to 2-1 heading into a Saturday double header highlighted by a game against defending state champion Oregon this Saturday. The game will be live streamed on the Wausau Wolfpack Lacrosse Club Website.

Highlights from this game: Sam Galang scored 5 goals including the game winner, adding two assists. Senior Jack Urmannski scored two goals and added two assists. Wausau’s face-off specialists, freshman Malik Andrews and sophomore Isaiah King, shut down the Pacelli men, out-dueling them by winning 12 of 19 attempts. Andrews was 5/8 on his draws.

The Wausau defense truly shined in the second half by shutting down their opponent and holding them scoreless in the final period.

