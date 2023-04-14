By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A fire that erupted early Friday at a 16-unit dwelling in Rothschild displaced multiple residents, with crews battling the blaze for hours.

Initial reports suggest several people were trapped inside the building when the blaze broke out, at roughly 1:45 a.m. A witness said she heard what sounded like an explosion before flames were visible, followed by additional explosions. The building was engulfed in flames when the first crews arrived on scene.

Kronenwetter, Mosinee, Ringle, Maine, Hewitt, Wausau and SAFER were among the departments called to the scene, in the 7300 block of Whitespire Road, near Lily Lane and Volkman. Multiple ambulances were also requested by Riverside Fire, the first department on scene.

Crews remained at the complex well past 3:30 a.m.

There’s no word yet on injuries. This is a developing story that will be updated.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

