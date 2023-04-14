Wausau Pilot & Review

A judge this week in Wausau issued a warrant for a Shawano woman accused of leading police on a multi-county high speed chase with speeds topping 120 mph, with a 3-month-old boy in the vehicle.

Police say the boy’s car seat was not properly secured in the vehicle when his mother, Alexis R. Sexton, ultimately crashed on County Hwy. X, north of Hwy. 29 in the village of Weston.

Sexton and the boy were transported to a local hospital following the March 25 crash, which allegedly began in Tigerton.

Now, the 22-year-old woman faces multiple charges in Marathon and Shawano counties. Locally, Sexton is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer and resisting or obstructing an officer. A judge issued a warrant for Sexton on April 13.

In Shawano County, Sexton is charged with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing an officer. She made an initial appearance March 27 and was released on a $2,500 signature bond with a preliminary hearing set for May 1. She also received an array of traffic citations related to the chase.

Tigerton police initiated the chase just after 7 p.m. March 25 but terminated the pursuit at the Marathon County line, where local deputies continued following Sexton’s vehicle. Police say Sexton crashed after driving over a tire deflation device and then tried to flee on foot after pulling her child from the vehicle.

A warrant was issued in Wausau after Sexton failed to show for an initial appearance in the case.

