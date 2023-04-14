Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Wilfrid J. Guillaume

Wilfrid “Willie” Guillaume, 86, beloved Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather was called to his eternal resting place in heaven as an angel of God”s on April 8, 2023.

He was born on July 6, 1936 in the town of Moon, (Mosinee) WI, born to William and Helen (Springer) Guillaume. He had 5 sisters and 10 brothers. He was in the army for 2 years spending most of it in Germany. He married the love of his life Caroline Leffel of Edgar, WI on January 19th, 1959 and January 20th, 1959 in Germany. He loved her so much he married her twice, once in the Catholic church and once by the army Chaplin Unfortunately she passed away after 20 years of marriage to cancer.

At the age of 18 he opened his own gas and service station in Wausau, WI. Willie worked for 55 years as car salesman at various car dealers including Bob Johnson’s, Rosemergy’s and Fred Mueller’s where he was sales person of the month several times. He also owned his own car dealership called “Willie’s Auto Sales” for several years. His motto was “Service is part of the sale, even after the sale” and made sure his customer’s were happy with the car they brought from him.

Later he built and owned Break Away Lounge in Wausau for over 20 years.

Willie loved to build things including his log cabin shed in his back yard, the lower level of his younger daughter’s house, and several projects. He was very proud of his home and loved taking care of the outside and adding his personal touches inside.

Family was very important to him and loved spending time with his 3 children, his 9 grandchildren and his pride and joy his first great grandson Beau. He enjoyed going on vacations to visit with his brothers and sisters in other states, going out to lunch or dinner with his family, spending holidays together at his house and having his yearly birthday parties that he shared with his “twin bother” Don, who was exactly 2 years younger than him and his son who was born the day after his birthday.

His faith was very strong and important to him . He rarely missed Sunday church. He prayed every day for everyone he knew that was sick and to keep his family healthy and safe.

He is survived by his children daughter Sandra (Greg) Wielock; son Kim (Kelly) Guillaume and their 7 children, Selina (Dylan) Laffin, Caleb (fiance’ Sara Harpke), Ava (Cristian) Guillaume, Ella Guillaume, Kegan Guillaume, twins Lora and Jenna Guillaume; and daughter Jody Stevens and her 2 children, Dylan (Sara) Stevens, Ashtin (Jacob) Holz; great grandson Beau Guillaume and twins due in May; 2 brothers Ralph (Geri), Don and a sister Margie; Sisters-in-law Beth Leffel, Kathlene Guillaume and Lois Guillaume; and 1 brother in law Ray Liebers and many nieces and nephews; cousins and friends. He is also survived by 3 very special nieces, who he thought the world of Jeanne (Rick) Locke, Jennifer (Louis) Guillaume-Carrano and Stefanie (Josh Maddax) Guillaume who made him cookies, called him to make sure he was ok and just to talk, sent him greeting cards for every occasion, and visited him often. He is also survived by his beloved little dog Mindy who will miss him greatly.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Caroline, 8 brothers Alfred, Maurice, Clarence (Kitty), Jerome, Eugene (Gladys), Carl (Karen), Duwayne (Vicky), Wilmer, and 4 sisters Lucy, Janice, Marcella and Bernice and his father and mother in law Henry and Meta Leffel and all of his sister in laws and brothers in laws of his wife’s Gordon Leffel, Irene (Joe) Havoovick, Adeline (Ralph) Dahm, Lorraine (Norman) Reuter, Mildred (Wilbert) Liebers, Margaret (Albert) Taylor, Elaine (Eddie) Writz, Arden Lefflel and Norman Leffel and his sister in law Joyce Guillaume and a few nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at St. Anne’s Parish with Father Frank Corradi. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 12:30. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Dad – now you are with God and the angels in heaven. You are no longer in pain or suffering.

Forever in our hearts. We will all miss you greatly. We love you!

Donna Young

On a great day to enter eternity, Donna Young entered God’s kingdom on April 12, 2023 at the age of 78 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Donna was born to Ed and Alma Rahn on August 9, 1944 in Wausau, Wisconsin. As a child, she excelled in school and was a three-time East High ping pong champion. Donna met her husband, John in math class in high school. They married on October 8th, 1966 at St. Stevens Lutheran Church in Wausau, WI. They later had two children, Forrest and Thaddeus.

In addition to being a dedicated wife and loving mother, Donna also enjoyed working in her garden, doing needlepoint, knitting and crocheting, and volunteering for many activities at church; first at Rib Mountain Lutheran Church and later at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. A highlight for her includes a period of time as president of the local Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She especially enjoyed helping Thad with Wednesday night dinners and visiting with everyone who attended. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.

Donna worked at Pilot Printing before deciding to stay home once she and John started having children. Once Forrest and Thad were self-sufficient, she went back to work at Rib Mountain Hardware.

Preceding Donna in death are her parents, Ed and Alma, her brother, Rod, her sister Gloria and Gloria’s husband, Bill and her sister Pat and Pat’s husband, Dick. In-laws and their spouses include Harriet and Gary Peterson, Mike Tomajcik and Glenn Draeger.

She is survived by her husband, John, her children, Forrest and Thad, Forrest’s wife, Deb, her grandchildren, Becca and Isaac, her sister, Nancy and Nancy’s husband, Bob Neymeyer and sisters-in-law, Susan Draeger and Carlyn Tomajcik, in addition to many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Donna made it a habit to pray for every member of the family each night before bed.

A memorial service will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston, WI 54476 on Monday, April 17, 2023 with visitation from 9-11am and the service to follow. Interment will follow the service at Pine Grove Cemetery, 1501 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at North Central Health Care as well as the wonderful staff of Compassus Hospice Care for the exceptional kind and loving care they provided for Donna during her stay there. They have been and continue to be a precious blessing to us all.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a donation to the chairty of your choice

Michael J. Bungert

Michael J. Bungert, age 79, of Weston died on Sunday, March 26, 2023, with family by his side.

Michael was born on December 19, 1942, in Stevens Point to the late Joseph and Pauline (Helbach). He married Shirley Denzine in Stevens Point on July 29, 1980. Together they adopted their son Maxim from Kazakhstan, in 2006. Michael spent many years working in construction, but after retirement he worked as a driver for Central Wisconsin Auto Auctions. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time gardening with his family, playing with their dogs, deer hunting with friends and was an avid stock car/ NASCAR racing fan.

He is survived by his wife Shirley, son Max, brother Peter (Barbara) Bungert and sister Josie (Tony) Wanta.

He was preceded in death by, his parents, bothers Chester (Josie) Bungert, Don (Leone) Bungert, Harry Bungert, Bob (Barbara) Bungert, Edward (Geri) Bungert, sisters Marie (Leonard) Flatoff, Helen (John) Schwartz and in – laws.

Services will be held at Brainard Funeral Home in Weston on Monday, May 15, 2023. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11: 00 a.m. with service to follow at 11:00 with Bonnie Moquin officiating.

Family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice for the care and compassion they provided to Michael.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Michael J. Bungert, please visit our flower store.

Michele J. Schultz

Michele Hamm Schultz, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on March 28th, 2023, at the age of 58 with her family by her side.

She was born to John and Sandra (Barger) Hamm on November 19th, 1964, in Berwyn, Illinois. Michele graduated from J. Sterling Morton West High school in 1981 and received her Associates Degree from Morton College. She would later start Nursing school to receive her CNA. Michele was married to her Husband Mark Schultz for 10 years.

Michele is survived by her parents Sandra and Kenneth Knecht; her daughters Samantha Hamm, Heather Schultz, Hannah Schultz, Claire Wadley; her sons Robert Mccoy, Harley Schultz and Scott Wadley; grandchildren Warren Meinert, Anastacia Wadley, Brodrick Schultz, Kaylis Wadley, and Malik Schultz. Michele was a beloved Aunt and second Mother to many of her nieces who she also leaves behind, along with her beloved pets Shelby and Stella.

Michele was a waitress in and around the Chicagoland area for 23 years, later having her only daughter Samantha Hamm in 1996. Samantha was her world. Her Goose. In 2008 Michele and Samantha relocated to Wisconsin with the goal of bringing the family together while pursuing her new career. Michele completed nursing school with the loving support of her family and began her career as a CNA. Michele loved her career and really thrived helping others, always going above and beyond to help anyone she could. Michele was a CNA St. Claire’s Hospital for over 10 years where she touched so many lives. A great bond was created in that time between Michele and her colleagues, who became a second family to her. Michele would go on to meet Mark Schultz in 2012, hitting it off right away. Michele had met her twin flame who was up for adventure and owned a Harley. The two had found their match and decided to get married in 2013. Together they grew a beautiful life full of love and wonderful adventure. A few years later Michele and Mark bought their forever home that they worked very hard for to make everything they dreamed it could be.

Michele was a passionate and hard-working individual; some would say a workaholic. However, in her spare time she enjoyed shopping, outdoor activities where she could enjoy the beautiful weather and traveling. During the summer months she enjoyed taking trips to other states like Illinois to visit her family and friends. Michele was the happiest when everyone was together, any minute spent with her family and friends together was never a minute wasted. She loved her children more than life itself, always there for a shoulder to cry on or to put a smile on your face. She could lighten up any situation and loved hard. She gave the very best mom hugs anyone could ask for, told you how much she loved you and cared for you any chance she could get. The sky was the limit for Michele and she never stopped dreaming. Ambitious and determined, Michele talked about furthering her education to become a phlebotomist. Michele was a beautiful and silly soul. Full of life and laughs. Her laugh was contagious and her voice carried so well everyone knew when she entered the room. She loved to be colorful, purple was her signature color. She always treated herself to colorful nails and toes, along with her signature touch of almost never wearing matching socks. Her favorite things to watch were Steel Magnolias, St. Elmo’s Fire, Golden Girls, Sons of Anarchy and Practical Magic. She could repeat any line because she watched them so much, you would think the DVDs might break. Her favorite places to be were on the back of a Harley with her husband and listening to music enjoying nature in her backyard.

At this time, no services will be held.

Richard E. Andrus

Richard Elmer Andrus, 99, Wausau died April 14, 2023, at Sylvan Crossings Assisted Living on Evergreen in Wausau after a three month stay.

He was born March 10, 1924, in Tomahawk, WI, son of the late Percy and Myrtle Andrus. He married Nathalie Beilke on August 26, 1950, in the Town of Maine, Wausau. Nathalie passed away in 2015.

Richard (Dick) was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He worked for Wisconsin Public Service in Wausau for over 40 years until he retired at the age of 62. Dick was very active in his church, Trinity Lutheran as an elder, serving on many boards and committees. Dick loved to garden, take care of his yard, golf and do woodworking projects. He was an active golfer until the age of 97. Dick also loved to spend time at the family cabin on Lake Nokomis, fishing and playing cards with Nathalie in his retirement years.

Dick served in the 112th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Division of the United States Army during WWII from 1942-1944, in the European Theater, receiving a Silver Battle Star and three Overseas Service Bars. In 2011, he was able to take the World War II Honor Flight to the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. in as an honored veteran.

Survivors include children, Mary Kay (Ted) Bensen, John (Janean) Andrus, Rev. David (Debb) Andrus; his grandchildren, Angela (Aaron Boeckermann) Stoeckman, Trisha (Cedar) Decker, Ashley (Chad) Kumm, Tori (Brian) Hopler, Meg Andrus; and his great-grandchildren, Mya and Raya Decker and Michael Kumm. He was preceded in death by his wife Nathalie, infant son Steve, sister Maureta Dodds and his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave, Wausau (lunch to follow) with visitation at the church prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Jim Mayland officiating. Entombment will be at Restlawn Chapel Mausoleum, Wausau.

Joseph R. Long

Joe Long, 60, died Monday, April 10th at his home in Madison, of natural causes.

Joe was born August 2,1962 in Wausau to Milton and Rita (Casetta) Long and was the youngest of five children. He graduated from Wausau West High School in 1980 and later graduated from the Surgical Technologist program at Northcentral Technical College. He became a certified EMT and at one time served as the Marathon County Deputy Coroner. Joe also spent many years working in the Television industry, first as a Photographer at Channel 9 in Wausau, then as a Microwave Truck Operator at Channel 5 in Green Bay, and finally as a Satellite Truck Operator at Channel 27 in Madison. He loved being where the action was and loved to share many stories of his on-the-job adventures. In recent years he worked as a Driver at Richwood Transport in Madison, where he worked until his death. Joe enjoyed deer hunting, trips on his motorcycle, golf and curling. He was a Civil War and WWII buff, he loved old movies and online gaming, and he enjoyed visiting his favorite little restaurants that he’d discovered around Madison.

Joe is survived by his siblings, Kathy (Dan) Gerard, Jeff (Jan) Long, Suzanne Long, and Maureen (Jerry Rhodes) Long, His niece Anna Long, his nephew Ian Long, and his best buddy, his cat Nick. Joe was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no public service, and a private burial will be held at Restlawn Cemetery in Wausau. Peterson/Kraemer funeral home is assisting with arrangements.­­­ Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Rest in Peace little brother. You will be missed.

Roger D. Rhyner

Roger D. Rhyner, 89, Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born February 4, 1934 in Brokaw, WI, son of the late Roy and Mary (Welling) Rhyner. On January 30, 1954 he married Delores Wilde at Grace United Church of Christ, Wausau.

Roger worked as a forklift driver at Wisconsin Box for 48 years until his retirement. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed making wood, cutting his lawn, trips to the casino and listening to Sunday morning polkas. He loved to help his children when needed and always loved to make his grandchildren laugh. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include, his wife, Delores; two sons, Dennis (Amy) Rhyner, Merrill and Roger (Melissa Dziondziakowski) Rhyner, Antigo; two daughters, Donna (Brian) Opper, Merrill and Dawn (Chris) Gruna, Merrill; grandchildren, Corey (Stacy) Opper, Nikki Opper, Christopher (Jessica) Gruna, Justin (Leah) Gruna, Brooke (Steve) Danielczak, Breanna (Jeremy) Jeske, Brody (Alexis) Rhyner and Morgan (fiance’ Jordan) Rhyner; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Margie (Robert) Thorn, Wausau; one brother-in-law, William Prosser, Wausau; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Gordon, Leroy, Garland, Eugene and Edward Rhyner; and three sisters, Marion Atkins, Betty Jane Prosser and Elaine Hoffman.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Entombment will be in the Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until services at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Carol A. Gilbertson

Carol A. Gilbertson, 91 of Wittenberg, died on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Homme Home of Wittenberg, under the care of her family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Carol was born on August 19, 1931, in the Town of Morris, the daughter of Elmer and Ruth (Tratz) Maahs.

On August 1, 1953, Carol was united in marriage to Merlin Gilbertson in Wittenberg. Merlin preceded her in death on September 14, 2015.

Carol worked as a laundry and nurse’s aide at Homme Home of Wittenberg for many years. Carol and her coworkers formed the “Homme Hotline.” She liked to travel to the east coast, Texas, California, and Germany. Carol loved cooking and baking for holidays and family gatherings. She would often say a meal without a dessert is just a snack. Carol was known for her jam cookies, caramel corn, and M&M cake. Carol enjoyed bowling, doing puzzles, and tending to her flower bed. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and quilting. Carol cherished the time spent with family. They would often have cookouts and play baseball. On Sundays, they would spend their time at Mayflower Lake. Carol adored her grandchildren and loved hearing of their accomplishments.

Carol is survived by seven children, Brian (Sue) Gilbertson of Wausau, Mike (Kim) Gilbertson of Wittenberg, Bruce (Linda) Gilbertson of Wittenberg, Julie (Jamie) Alzin of DE, Dennis (Dawn) Gilbertson of Hatley, Keith (MunHui) Gilbertson of VA and Kris (Kevin) Murdock of MI; 15 grandchildren, Matthew, Nolan, Tracy, Carrie, Eric, Callie, Erin, Kacie, Ryan, Tyler, Brenda, Brett, Hannah, Austin and Emily; 15 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; two great-great grandchildren: siblings, Lois Kielman of Mattoon, Jean Zeinert of Wausau, Delores Nagel of Wausau and Karen Dobbe of Rosholt.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merlin; sister, Marilyn and her husband, Kenneth Gunderson; brother, Donald and his wife, Mary Ann; brothers and sisters-in-law, Nathalie and Bill Fouch, Alvin Kielman, Terry Dobbe, Jack Zeinert.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Matthew Christians will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 12 Noon until the time of service at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Homme Home, Aspirus Langlade and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their care given to Carol.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Carol’s name to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, Bright Focus Foundation and St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Ervin O. Rettkowski

Ervin O. Rettkowski, 87 of Clintonville, formerly of Janesville, died on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Care Partners, Clintonville, under the care of Compassus Hospice.

Ervin was born on December 18, 1935, in Tigerton, the son of Otto and Hazel (Kelbach) Rettkowski Sr. He proudly served in the National Guard, Reserves and U.S Army, serving from 1955-1957.

Ervin worked at General Motors as an automobile worker for over 30 years. He is a champion trap shooter and a proud lifetime member of the NRA. One day, Ervin decided he wanted to fly planes, so he got his pilot’s license. Ervin was an avid outdoorsman, with fishing being his favorite.

Ervin is survived by his siblings, Joan (Herman) Kersten, John (Beverly) Rettkowski and Ronald (friend Delores) Rettkowski, all of Tigerton; several nieces and nephews, including one niece who held a special place in his heart; great nieces and nephews and special friend, Joan Malphy of Janesville.

Ervin was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Otto Rettkowski Jr.; sister-in-law, Shirley Rettkowski and nephew, Jeffrey, in infancy.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Clifford Kessen will officiate. Burial will take place in Union Cemetery, Tigerton, with military rites conducted by the Schlender-Polley American Legion Post #239. Visitation will be held on Monday from 11:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Care Partners and Compassus Hospice for their kind and compassionate care towards Ervin. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

John T. Anderson

John Thomas Anderson, 84, of Eland, died on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Avow Hospice in Naples, FL.

John was born on December 5, 1938, in Milwaukee. The son of Russell and Dorothy (Judge) Anderson.

On August 10, 1957, John was united in marriage to Beryl Lammehirt. She preceded him in death on January 19, 1987. John then married Mary Matz on September 11, 1992. She survives.

John owned Continental Lumber in Eland and Wausau Gun and Pawn and was a realtor and contractor. John also owned rental properties. He was a supporter of the Salvation Army, Harry Chapin Food Pantry in FL, St. Jude’s, and Smile Train. John enjoyed gun shows, going hunting and fishing with his sons and Glacier National Park. He liked traveling in his RV selling antiques and collectable firearms. John also enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida.

John is survived by his wife, Mary; four sons, Kevin Anderson, Christopher (Joni) Anderson, Kelly (Shelley) Anderson and John C. Anderson; three step-daughters, Katherine Jacobs, Diane Lemke, and Sharon Brabender; grandchildren, Kristy (Ryan) Bata, Stefanie (Kyle) Cadotte, Kate (Chevy) Schultz, Kim (Rodney) Swanson, Tom (Ryada) Meredith, Rachel (Jeremy) Fidler, Michael Anderson; great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Emmett, Jacob, Cameron, Beau, Olivia, Amelia, Soren, Merritt, Henry and Sammy and one sister-in-law, Karon Anderson.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Beryl; one son, Michael Czemierys; one stepdaughter, Karen Carroll and two brothers, Jerome, and Russell.

If anybody would ask what John’s background was. His answer was “I’m Irish.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley. Rev. Gregory Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Like this: Like Loading...