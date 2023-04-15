WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce named the recipients of the 2023 Small Business of the Year Awards at a program held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Rib Mountain on Thursday, April 13. Thirteen businesses and organizations had been named as finalists in two categories.

The Small Business of the Year Award recognizes business growth, community involvement and innovative efforts in the Wausau region and is a part of the Chamber’s annual Business Month. Brittany Slaughter and Sadie Fisher of WAOW were the emcees for the event.

The 2023 Small Business of the Year Award recipients were Patriot Auto Repair in the Business-to-Consumer category and the Never Forgotten Honor Flight in the Charitable Non-Profit category.

“”It is a great honor for our team to have been nominated, and selected for this award.” said Jim Pinsonneault, owner of Patriot Auto Repair. “We look forward to joining the ranks of the amazing small businesses who have received this recognition in the past, and continuing to support our great community.”

“We’re honored to receive this award. It represents a ton of effort from a lot of people.” said Ken Moberg, President of the Board of Directors of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. “Our overriding interest, though, is in honoring our nation’s veterans. If this can help showcase their selfless achievements or convince one more veteran to take the ‘Trip of a Lifetime,’ we will be all the more grateful.”

The finalists in each of the categories were:

Business-to-Consumer category: Accentu Inc, Amaximmo LLC, Buska Retirement Solutions Inc, El Tequila Salsa LLC, In The Lite Electric, Restlawn Memorial Park LLC and Rivers Edge Campground

Charitable Non-Profit category: Christmas in July Charity, DC Everest Area Education Foundation, Hmong American Center Inc and Monk Botanical Gardens

A Walk of Winners display was a new addition to this year’s Small Business of the Year Awards. Previous recipients of the award who have chosen to participate were honored at the event. The Walk of Winners will also be on display at the Chamber’s Business EXPO on Thursday, April 20.

A replay of the awards program can be viewed on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Each of this year’s finalists were also interviewed last month, with the videos available on the Chamber’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The recipients of the 2022 Small Business of the Year Awards were Lamb’s Fresh Market in the Business-to-Consumer category and the Wisconsin Automotive & Truck Education Association (WATEA) in the Charitable Non-Profit category.

The Chamber’s Business Month programming concludes on Thursday, April 20 with Business EXPO 2023 at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center in Rothschild. The Business EXPO is the largest Chamber expo in the nation, with more than 270 booth spaces filled. The EXPO features an exhibitor-to-exhibitor time from 9 a.m. to noon, before opening to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Admission to the event is free with a business card or $10.

The Business EXPO will once again feature a mascot parade at 1 p.m. and returning to the event this year will be the Best of Show awards for exceptional exhibitors in four categories.

The EXPO will be followed by the Fun@EXPO networking event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Rothschild. Fun@EXPO is the region’s largest business networking event of the year, offering a unique opportunity to build new relationships and strengthen existing ones. Cost is $10 online or $20 at the door. Food and beverages at the event will be supplied by the following Chamber members:

2510 Restaurant

Buffalo Wild Wings

Bull Falls Brewery

El Tequila Salsa LLC

Fun Factory Sweet Shoppe

Mosinee Brewing Company

Noodles & Company

Red Robin Burgers & Brews

Rocky Rococo Pizza & Pasta

Ropa’s Pizza

Stevens Point Brewery

Sweets on 3rd

Taste of Jamaica

Timekeeper Distillery

The presenting sponsors for the 2023 Business Month are Aspirus Health and Aspirus Health Plan. The month is also sponsored by The Dirks Group at the platinum level, by Ansay & Associates, Ho-Chunk Gaming-Wittenberg and Wausau Smiles Dental at the gold level, and Great Lakes Cheese, Lakeland Care Inc, Northwind Solar, Ruder Ware LLSC, Spectrum Insurance Group LLC, TDS Telecom, Urban Chic Boutique, Wausau Tile Inc and Wisconsin River Partners. Fully Promoted is the EXPO Award Sponsor. Media sponsors for the week include RotoGraphic Printing Inc, Midwest Communications?, The Business News and WAOW Newsline 9?.

For more information on the 2023 Small Business of the Year Awards, including a list of past recipients, or to register for any Business Month events, visit WausauChamber.com.

