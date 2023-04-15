By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Two people suffered traumatic injuries Friday in a motorcycle crash near Marshfield in Marathon County.

The crash, between a motorcycle and a vehicle, was called in at about 2:45 p.m. on Hwy. 97 at Staadt Avenue. Initial scanner reports indicated two people were lying in the ditch, one of whom was unresponsive. The location of the crash is northeast of Marshfield, in the town of McMillan.

Hwy. 97 was shut down for nearly six hours as crews worked to clear the scene of the crash. The road reopened just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

No names have been released and the current condition of the victims in the crash is unclear as of Saturday morning.

Like this: Like Loading...