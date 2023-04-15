For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team fell to De Pere 13-7 at Nowak Family Field in De Pere on Thursday night in its first Bay Valley Conference game of the season.

The Wolfpack kept the game close early on a pair of goals by junior attacker Brooke Schaefer before the De Pere squad expanded its lead from 2-2 to 8-2. The two teams exchanged goals in the last minute of the first half with Schaefer assisting on a goal for senior midfielder LIly Sann for the Wolfpack. De Pere’s final goal of the half came with just two seconds remaining, making the score 9-3 going into the break.

Sann added a pair of second-half goals, along with goals by senior attacker Mia Otten and sophomore midfielder Teagan Lindman to tighten the score at 11-7 with six minutes remaining. The Wolfpack was unable to stop De Pere from controlling the ball over the final minutes of the game and their opponent added a pair of goals during this time, stretching the final score to 13-7.

De Pere was on the attack for much of the game and despite the relentless barrage, senior goalie Amelia Speichinger had 24 saves in the game.

Schaefer assisted on LIndman’s goal.

“The game had a lot of moments of improvement (for our team),” said Sann, one of the Wolfpack’s team captains. “(This improvement) gives us hope for future games.”

The Wolfpack will play a pair of home games on Saturday against Appleton and Superior beginning at 11 a.m. at Stiehm Stadium in Weston.

