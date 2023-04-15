Wausau Pilot & Review

After a wave of unseasonably warm weather, Wausau is in for yet another winter storm with up to six inches of snow on the horizon.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. In addition to heavy snowfall, winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Marathon, Portage and Wood Counties are affected.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could complicate the Monday morning commute, while gusty winds could bring down tree branches and create low visibility.



Wausau Pilot & Review will continue to monitor weather conditions as the storm approaches.



