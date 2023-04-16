Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau is under a winter storm warning beginning Sunday evening with prediction models now showing up to 10 inches of precipitation falling in the area.

The forecast calls for rain changing to sleet and freezing rain, then all snow. Total accumulations of between 5 and 10 inches of snow is likely with locally higher amounts possible and minor sleet accumulation.

Winds will gust as high as 45 miles an hour, which could bring down tree limbs and cause visibility issues with blowing snow. Travel could be exceptionally difficult including during the Monday morning commute.

The warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday.

