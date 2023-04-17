Wausau Pilot & Review

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is urging the public’s help locating two Merrill teenagers missing since Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post, department officials say 17-year-old Aiden Grefe and 16-year-old Dakota Brown were last seen together near State Hwy. 17 and Shingle Mill Road in the town of Harrison. Police think the two walked away from the area or were picked up at about 9 a.m. Sunday, April 16. They have not been heard from since.

“Their whereabouts are currently unknown and this has been reported to be uncommon behavior on their part,” the Facebook post reads.

Dakota was last seen wearing a pink top and Aiden was last seen wearing a sleeveless white shirt and jeans or sweatpants.

If you see Aiden or Dakota, please call 911. All other tips can be reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 715-536-6272. Officials are also asking friends and family of both teens to refrain from logging into their accounts, which could hamper the investigation.

