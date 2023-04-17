Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Gordon A. Dehnke

Gordon A. Dehnke, 88, passed away April 14, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Gordon was born November 2, 1934, in Wausau WI to Albert and Adela Dehnke. He was a hard worker in both farming and as a truck driver. Gordon married Lois Schave and together they raised four boys and two girls. He enjoyed music and playing the accordion as well as going to the fair for the cattle auctions.

Gordon is survived by his children Steve Dehnke, Jay (Jacqueline) Dehnke, John (Lynette) Dehnke, Lynn (Dale) Maszk, Julie (fiancé Mike Hamilton) Woods; as well as nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Jeff, four sisters and good friend Peggy Dehnke.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau with Pastor Russell Kampfer officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Mechanics Ridge Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sylvan Crossing and Aspirus for the care they provided to Gordon.

Rev. Roland M. Golz

The Rev. Roland “Rollie” M. Golz, 91, met his Lord and Savior on April 11, 2023, under the care of ProMedica Hospice and staff at The Waterford at Colby, WI, where he most recently lived. Rollie was born October 4, 1931 in Racine, WI to the late Paul and Martha Golz. Rollie was a graduate of Concordia Lutheran High School and Concordia Teachers College, both in River Forest, IL. After graduating in 1954, he accepted his first teaching position at Trinity Lutheran School in Athens, WI. This is where he met the love of his life, Violet “Vi” Hoge. The two were married June 2, 1956 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Theirs was a solid marriage based on shared faith and values that were always guided by the Lord’s word.

During the early years of their marriage, Rollie held several teaching positions at parochial schools in New Albany, IN, Wausau, and Stevens Point, WI. By attending summer classes while teaching, Rollie advanced his passion by earning his master’s degree in teaching in 1967. With a little extra encouragement from a friend, he then decided to go back to school to become a pastor. He attended Concordia Theological Seminary in Springfield, IL, where he received his Colloquy degree in 1973. His Ordination was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stevens Point that year. Rev. Golz was first assigned to serve St. Peters Lutheran Church in Dorchester, WI, where he served until 1981. Next they moved to Bonduel to serve at St. Paul Lutheran Church. In 1993 the couple retired and settled in nearby Gresham, WI. The Lord had other plans for them though, as Rev. Golz would come out of retirement to simultaneously serve a cluster of congregations at St. John Lutheran Church, Hermansfort, St. John, Belle Plaine, and Immanuel Mohican Lutheran, Red Springs. He and Vi then moved back to Dorchester in 2017 to be closer to family.

Over the years, Rev. Golz and Vi were both very involved in LWML (Lutheran Women’s Missionary League). They both held positions for the North Wisconsin District of LWML; he as counselor and she as Vice President. He also held several positions for the North Wisconsin District, LCMS, including treasurer of the teacher conference, member of the district recruitment committee, and various convention committees. Rev. Golz wore many hats over the years of life; that of teacher, principal, music director, athletic director, youth advisor, Bible class director, and Sunday School director. Rev. Golz was also a member of the Lions organization in Gresham, WI.

Rollie and Vi reverently served the Lord together and found togetherness in their shared love of gardening, caring for their yard together, taking walks together, and even enjoyed the simple tasks of washing and drying dishes together. They were both wonderful cheerleaders for their grandchildren, enjoying many of their school events and extracurricular activities. Rollie very much enjoyed a good Green Bay Packer or Milwaukee Brewer game. He and Vi loved animals and almost always had a pet or three around the house.

Rev. Golz is survived by children Rick (Carolyn) Golz, Dorchester and Randy (Renee) Golz of Little Chute; grandchildren Neilana Golz (Logan), Leanna Golz (Jordan), Taylor (Sara) Golz, Tanner Golz, Tallon Golz, Marina Modell, and James (Brianna) Modell; great grandchildren Paisley and Brynlee; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. He is further survived by sisters-in-law LaVerne Golz, Luann Thurs, and Jeanne Card.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Violet (Hoge) Golz who passed on February 5, 2023; brothers Guilbert Golz, Lester Golz and Alfred Golz; and sisters Evelyn Klyzub and Elanor Schoeffler.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens, with Rev. Mark Schwalenberg officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place in Athens Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Waterford at Colby, Aspirus Hospice, ProMedica Hospice Care, Affinity, Beyond Home Care, and very special friend Rose Jankee, for all the kindness and care they gave.

Memorials will be given in Roland’s name to multiple charities which he was fond of.

Brooks E. Ladecki

Brooks E. Ladecki, 40, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly on April 4, 2023 in Eatonville, Washington.

He was born on June 13, 1982 in Stevens Point to George Ladecki and Kathy (Berndt) Ladecki. Brooks attended Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH), graduating with the class of 2000. On June 6, 2009 he married the love of his life, Amanda Backes, at St. Florian Catholic Church in Hatley. They made their home together in Wausau and are the parents of two sons, Damion and Chase.

Brooks was the proud owner of Brooks Ladecki Construction. Prior to owning his business, he worked at Feltz Lumber, Hatley Lumber, ROE, and Jarp Industries. He also, with his father, George, started Hometown Fireworks which they turned into a family business. In addition to his work Brooks enjoyed camping, golfing, campfires, and his pets. His family was important and he enjoyed the time with his sons fishing, hunting, playing video games, and most importantly, attending their sporting events and school activities. Spending time with family and friends gave Brooks a sense of enjoyment as he never treated people or clients as strangers but as friends he didn’t know yet.

He loved Amanda and spending time with her no matter what the occasion was, even having numerous romantic date nights to Menards. He was especially proud of Amanda’s accomplishments and her recent promotion at the Community Outreach Task Force as Executive Director. Brooks also took pride in family and loved his role as an uncle. He was looking forward to meeting and welcoming “Baby Girl” Jozwiak.

Brooks’ motto was, “There is always time to help people.”

Survivors include his wife, Amanda (Backes) Ladecki; children, Damion and Chase Ladecki; parents, George and Pat (Otte) Ladecki and Kathy (Berndt) Ladecki; siblings, Tony (fiancée, April) Grabara, Brian (Vicki) Ladecki, Brenda (Perry) Keyser, and Brandy Ladecki; his in-laws, Dave and Pam (Konkel) Backes, Tracey (Brad) Jozwiak, and Ryan (Annie) Backes; grandmother, Viola (Wendler) Konkel; special fur baby, Layla; business partner and friend, James Sauer; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Stella Ladecki, Ed and Marge Berndt, and Matt and Mary Otte; grandparents-in-law, Bernard and Donna Backes and George Konkel; uncles, Jim Otte and Tim Backes; special friend and cousin Jimmy Williams and his sister Christina Williams.

The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, by Deacon Michael Maher. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

In lieu of flowers and in consideration of family allergies, a family memorial fund has been established.

Shelley A. Wimmer

Shelley Ann Wimmer, age 62, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2023, At the Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Shelley was born on May 19, 1960, in Wausau, Wisconsin, the daughter of Dalbert and Edna (Braatz) Fletcher. Shelley was a cherished daughter, devoted wife, and a loving mother.

On April 9, 1988, Shelley was united in marriage to Randy Wimmer at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wausau.

Shelley was a woman of unwavering faith, and her kind and compassionate nature endeared her to everyone she met. She had a heart full of love and always went out of her way to help others. Her gentle spirit and warm smile brightened the lives of those around her and left an indelible impact on all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Shelley had a deep passion for nature and spent countless hours tending to her beautiful garden, which was a reflection of her love for life and all its wonders. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time camping with family, immersing herself in the beauty of the world. Her creativity and artistic talent shone through her various hobbies, including puzzles and crafting, and she had a keen eye for detail.

In addition to her artistic pursuits, Shelley was a dedicated professional who excelled in her career as a Compliance Analyst. Her unwavering commitment to caring for others and making a positive difference in their lives earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues and clients alike.

She enjoyed teaching Sunday school at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. She taught for over 20 years and had reached the lives of many children throughout her time there.

Above all, Shelley cherished her family. She was a devoted wife to her loving husband of 35 years, Randy, and a nurturing mother to her two children, Cody, and Luke. Her role as and mother and an aunt to all her nieces and nephews brought her immeasurable joy and happiness.

Shelley’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends. She will be remembered for her selflessness, kindness, and unwavering love. Her legacy of love, compassion, and generosity will continue to inspire those whose lives she touched.

Shelley Ann Wimmer was a light of joy. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered as a beacon of light in the lives of those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Rest in peace, Mom. You will be forever cherished and deeply missed.

Shelley is survived by her husband, Randy; two sons, Cody Wimmer and Luke Wimmer, both of Wausau; siblings, Steve (Diane) Fletcher of Hudson, Al (Sandy) Fletcher and Bette (Dave) Arends both of Wausau, Scott (Angie) Fletcher of Birnamwood, and Jim (Amy) Fletcher of Mosinee; brothers and sisters-in-law, Myron (Bonnie) Wimmer, Ron (Joan) Wimmer, Terry (Diane) Wimmer, Sherry (Ron) Burnett, Steve Wimmer, Greg Wimmer, and Vicki (Brad) Fehl and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Shelley was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Bonnie Dupuis.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Wausau. Rev. Dr. Philip C. Shneider will officiate. Burial will be in the Stettin Christian Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 9 AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements.

