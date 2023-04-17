J.A. Oelke for Wausau Pilot & Review

On Saturday the Wausau Wolfpack boys lacrosse team traveled to Stoughton to play two non-conference games against teams that were both ranked in the top ten earlier this month, winning the first and falling in the second.

Both teams, the West Bend Rush and defending state champion Oregon Panthers, offered tough match-ups.

In the first game, Wolfpack first-year coach Trevor Maki switched things up a bit by starting a line-up of mostly freshmen and sophomores including the entire defense, offering them valuable playing time that will build their experience for later in the season.

Scoring began when Wolfpack midfielder Jasper Krueger found Isaiah King, whose shot found the back of the net to give Wausau a 1-0 lead. West Bend scored twice, but Wolfpack sophomore Sam Galang added a pair of goals including one on an assist from Noah Rhea to end the first quarter with a 3-2 lead.

In the second quarter the Wolfpack defense, led by senior captains Oscar Krueger, Aidan Haugen and Connor Smith, shut down West Bend while sophomore goalie Niko Federici made several saves. At the end of the second quarter Wausau led 4-2.

The third quarter belonged to West Bend as their defense stiffened. Rush’s Alex Petersen tallied two goals, giving him four in the game, while his teammate Gavin Schauble added the third goal of the period for West Bend. Wausau added a goal by senior Jack Urmanski on an assist by Sam Williams and the teams went into the fourth quarter tied at five apiece.

The teams played stout defense for the first four minutes until Galang made a sharp pass to Urmanski and Wausau went up 6-5 with eight minutes to go. The lead was short lived, as West Bend again answered back and tied the score at 6-6 with a little over six minutes to play. Wausau was not to be denied and when junior Levi Pernstiener assisted Galang, the Wolfpack was once again on top 7-6 with 4:30 to play.

The Wolfpack defense was crucial at the end of a tight game. Junior Jaden Durr continued his strong play by denying the Rush midfielders to dodge and get off uncontested shots. Connor Smith picked off a pass starting a fast break and passed to Pernstiener, who beat the goaltender to put Wausau up 8-6. Wausau held on for the win, shutting down the Rush over the final two minutes.

Highlights from the game included a hat trick from Sam Galang, who added an assist and three ground balls. Jack Urmanski and Levi Pernstiener scored two goals apiece, while defensive midfielder Jaden Durr added seven ground balls and a forced turnover while leading the defensive effort with Connor Smith – who added four forced turnovers and three ground balls.

Face-off specialist Isaiah King went 9/9 adding an assist and four ground balls while freshmen Malik Andrews was 5/8 on his chances. Wausau improved to 3-1 on the season.

In the second game played Saturday, the Wolfpack faced defending state champion Oregon. Although Oregon graduated a large number of senior starters, they are still a deep team with a roster full of experienced players with arguably one of the best defenses and goaltenders in the state with Logan Leatherberry. Wausau Head Coach Trevor Maki knew the contest would be tough and another early season test for the young Wolfpack team starting the season against a top 10 ranked opponent. The game was played only one hour after the hard fought contest against West Bend.

Coach Maki’s team came out focused and the defense continued its tough play while not allowing any easy goals as Oregon displayed its firepower by peppering sophomore goalie Niko Federici with shot after shot. Federici made several outstanding saves and after the first period Oregon led by only 2-0.

The barrage of shots continued in the second quarter while Oregon’s experienced squad denied Wausau clearing opportunities and limited the scoring chances for the Wolfpack. Wausau broke through in the second period when Urmanski found Galang, whose shot found the back of the net and Wausau was on the board. The Wolfpack continued to play hard and at the end of the first half trailed Oregon 5-1.

After halftime Oregon exploded for six unanswered goals while shutting out Wausau in the third quarter, The score after three was 11-1 Panthers.

In the fourth quarter Wausau senior Oscar Krueger took a ground ball coast to coast and scored an unassisted goal for the Wolfpack, avoiding a second half shutout by the Oregon defense. Oregon added four additional goals and the game ended with Wausau dropping this game 15-2 to the defending state champs.

Highlights from this game included the great first half played by the Wausau club to keep the game close. Oscar Krueger and Sam Galang each had goals for Wausau with Krueger adding six ground balls, and defenseman Connor Smith added four. Among Wausau’s specialist players, goalie Niko Federici faced a whopping 41 shots saving 26 while face-off specialist Isaiah King was 7/10 while going against another experienced upperclassmen.

The Wolfpack faced a tough schedule to start the season, but the coaching staff remains optimistic in its young players, who will continue to develop their skills. Wausau, now 3-2 on the season, faces Notre Dame on Monday in Green Bay.

