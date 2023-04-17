Wausau Pilot & Review

A 43-year-old woman will be summoned into court this week to face drug trafficking charges after allegedly bringing several pounds of methamphetamine and large quantities of marijuana to Wausau.

To put this in perspective, the average user consumes about 0.2 grams to achieve a roughly 7-hour high, according to law enforcement sources.

Heather A. Klug, of Amherst, faces two counts of possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, along with a charge of possessing between 200 and 1,000 grams of THC in a case filed April 6. An investigation into Klug’s alleged trafficking began nearly two years ago.

At one point, investigators tracked Klug’s vehicle traveling to and from the Minneapolis area on several occasions and ultimately stopped her vehicle in May 2021, discovering hundreds of grams of methamphetamine concealed inside a pillow, among other evidence, court records state.

Police say Klug was involved in multiple deals involving additional suspects including Nhia Lee, who is currently jailed on multiple drug charges following a police pursuit in January.

An initial appearance for Klug is set for April 20 in Marathon County Circuit Court.