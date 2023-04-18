Wausau Pilot & Review

Two bodies were discovered Monday in Oneida County and an investigation is underway, sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

The April 17 discovery was made in the Oneida County Forest in the town of Enterprise and the deaths are being investigated jointly by the Oneida County and Lincoln County Sheriff’s offices and district attorneys. The Oneida County Medical Examiner is also part of the investigative team.

Numerous fire departments, along with the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources, Wisconsin Emergency Management, Oneida County Forestry Department, Oneida County Land Records, the Rosewood Barn and Derek’s Town and Country also assisted.

Police have not released the names or ages of the victims.

