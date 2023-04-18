by Isiah Holmes, Wisconsin Examiner

April 18, 2023

The U.S. Department of Justice has intervened in the case of the Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, which established a blockade of roads leading to tribal land in what has become a major test of tribal sovereignty in northern Wisconsin. The Justice Department filed an amicus brief in support of the tribe in a lawsuit seeking to ban the tribe from barricading town roads that cross tribal land. The amicus brief states that the Justice Department is considering whether to “file a trespass action” against the Town of Lac du Flambeau.

In January, the tribe erected barricades on four roads used to access non-tribal properties and homes. The barricades went up after an agreement couldn’t be reached over easements which expired over a decade ago. Last month, the barricades were removed by the tribe after the town board agreed to pay up to $60,000 to keep the roads open for 90 days, as negotiations over right of way easements continue. The tribe, however, is seeking $20 million to pay for new road agreements, past attorneys’ fees, and over 10 years of trespassing violations.

A lawsuit asking a judge to order the tribe to keep the roads open is also in federal court. In filing its amicus brief, the Justice Department noted that the tribe is “under the guardianship of the United States and entitled to its aid and protection.” The brief argues that the federal court doesn’t have the jurisdiction to settle the claims in the suits because the homeowners failed to identify a cause of action under the federal Declaratory Judgment Act. The act defines legal relationships between parties in court. The tribe has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

The brief states that the central issue — whether the lawsuit’s plaintiffs have a legal right to use sections of the road — cannot be resolved by the lawsuit. “These issues need to be resolved, if at all, in a trespass action by the United States (or the Tribe) against the Town, which holds the expired ROWs (right of way easements) for the roads at issue in this case,” the brief states. “The Department of Justice is currently considering whether to file a trespass action against the town.”

After the brief was filed, the tribe issued a statement thanking the federal government. Lac du Flambeau Tribal President John Johnson said, “this action not only validates our efforts to protect our ancestral lands but also strengthens the relationship between our Tribe and the U.S. government.”

In late March, the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs also approved the tribe’s request to remove the now unbarricaded roads from the National Tribal Transportation Facility Inventory, Wisconsin Public Radio reports. The lawsuit by the town’s homeowners argued that all roads listed in the inventory must be open and available for public use. Their removal from the inventory was a setback for the homeowners’ case.. An in-person hearing has been scheduled for June 7 by U.S. District Judge William Conley to address motions by the homeowners for a preliminary injunction against the tribe, and the tribe’s motion to dismiss the law

Wisconsin Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Wisconsin Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Ruth Conniff for questions: info@wisconsinexaminer.com. Follow Wisconsin Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...