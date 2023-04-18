CUSTER – The Midwest Renewable Energy Association seeks volunteers to help prepare for the organization’s 2023 Energy Fair.

MREA will host Move Some Earth Day, its all-day volunteer event, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13 at the MREA headquarters, 7558 Deer Road, Custer.

Tasks include, but are not limited to, tending the gardens, administrative work, general cleaning, landscaping and organizing materials for The Energy Fair.

Move Some Earth Day happens rain or shine. Coffee, a light breakfast and lunch will be provided. Take gloves, tools and outdoor work clothing if you are able.

Visit www.midwestrenew.org/volunteer to sign up. People younger than 18 need a parent/guardian signature on the volunteer waiver. If you have questions on the process or volunteering in general, email volunteer@midwestrenew.org.

