Wausau Pilot & Review

Oneida County Sheriff’s officials confirm the two people found dead in a forest Monday were that of two missing Merrill teens.

Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported missing Sunday.

Department officials say the teens were last seen together near State Hwy. 17 and Shingle Mill Road in the town of Harrison. Police think the two walked away from the area or were picked up at about 9 a.m. Sunday, April 16.

On April 17, 2023, two deceased persons were found in the Oneida County Forest in the town of Enterprise. Their identities have now been confirmed.

These deaths are being investigated jointly by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Oneida County District Attorney, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln County District Attorney, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Department.

“We feel exposure played a factor in their deaths, but this will be determined upon completion of the investigation,” said Oneida County Capt. Terri Hook, in a news release.

Facebook posts from witnesses suggest the two were at a party the night prior to their disappearance and returned to the area to find a missing phone, only to become lost in the woods. Those reports have not been confirmed by police.

There were numerous fire departments that assisted in the search including Fire District Alfa, the Crescent Fire Department, the Corning Fire Department, the Merrill Fire Department, the Newbold Fire Department, the Pine River Fire Department, the Russell Fire Department and First Responders and the Tomahawk Fire Department. State partners included Wisconsin National Guard, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Wisconsin Emergency Management. The Oneida County Forestry Department and the Oneida County Land Records assisted in providing maps of the area. The UTV and ATV Patrol assisted in search the ATV/UTV trails.

The Newbold Search and Rescue provided dogs for the search. The Rosewood Barn and Derek’s Town and Country provided shelter and refreshments for all those involved.

Deputies were assisted by the Rhinelander Police Department and the Great lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission. The area that needed to be searched was vast and all of these resources were needed.

Merrill school officials sent a message of support to families after the news was made public.

Dear Merrill High School families,

As you can imagine, today was a difficult day for many of our Merrill High School students and staff members. We were able to offer support through professional counselors, a therapy dog, and spaces for students to talk about the emotions they were experiencing.

Often, when there is a death, everything in a student’s life can feel unpredictable and confusing. For some, school offers a consistent structure and familiarity that can be comforting. Allowing normalcy in the student’s life is an easy way to support them. While a normal day may not be possible for a while, we will do our best to resume our normal schedule and activities at Merrill High School tomorrow. Students that are struggling should continue to seek out support from the student services office.

It can be difficult to know how to support your child at home, please see the attachment for resources that can help guide your discussion and/or provide support.